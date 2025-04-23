"Eric is a forgive and forget man"—The Bold and the Beautiful fans praise Eric's loyalty and support for Brooke

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 22, 2025, Brooke and Eric talked about their past. Their conversation turned emotional when Brooke stated that she missed Ridge and still had feelings for him. Eric realized how much Brooke loved Ridge. He suggested that Brooke should find a way to win him back, but she was not sure how.

As the storyline progressed, Eric and Brooke's bond became stronger. In the meantime, Ridge walked in and asked what was going on. Eric used the opportunity to remind Ridge of his past relationship with Brooke. He even showed Ridge a photograph of their wedding. Although Ridge was moved, he was still caught between Brooke and Taylor.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful expressed their opinions on Eric and Brooke's conversation. While some viewers praised Eric's loyalty towards Brooke, others criticized his actions. One fan commented on Facebook:

"Eric is a forgive and forget man.. And a definite Brooke supporter.. I really don't think he's gotten over Brooke."

The above comment was in response to a post uploaded by a fan, Angel Brooks. On April 22, 2025, Angel wrote on Facebook that Eric should mind his own business, adding:

"What is wrong with Eric! Can't he mind his own business? Meddling between grown-ups! It looks like he's wearing a skirt these days. Does Taylor's feeling not count??? Has he already forgotten that Brooke covered up for her daughter instead of telling the truth about Hope and Carlton, what could have prevented the takeover!"

While a netizen pointed out that Eric had always favored Brooke, another viewer claimed that Brooke did not cover up anything as she had revealed everything to Ridge.

Many viewers speculated what could happen next on the show after Brooke opened up about her feelings to Eric. One viewer predicted that Ridge would eventually go back to Brooke.

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 22, 2025. In this episode, Finn informed Steffy about Liam’s health condition. He stated that the doctors had diagnosed a brain tumor that was inoperable.

Steffy struggled to accept the fact that Liam was terminally ill. She was heartbroken as she just saw him dancing merrily with his daughter Kelly. She got upset when Finn told her there was no cure for his condition.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn explained that Liam needed to return to the hospital. Steffy offered to give the news to Liam, as she thought that she needed to tell him since they shared a daughter together.

When Liam left Kelly’s bedroom, he spoke to Steffy and Finn. He noticed that they had a serious expression on their faces, realizing that something was wrong. Steffy asked him to sit down and informed him about his declining health.

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke met Eric at Forrester Creations and was happy to see him. He asked Brooke about how she felt about Ridge. She told Eric about her feelings for Ridge. She thought it would be easier to see him in the office, but she said that it had been tough for her.

In the meantime, Ridge prepared for the big fashion show with Eric. He arrived at the scene, seeking Eric's assistance. Ridge realized that Eric was up to something. He was shocked when he noticed that Eric was looking at an old photograph of Brooke in the wedding dress she wore when she tied the knot with Ridge.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

