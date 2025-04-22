The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 22, 2025): Liam learns the truth as Steffy breaks down

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 22, 2025, Steffy was heartbroken after Finn told her that Liam’s brain tumor couldn’t be removed. She tried to stay hopeful but was clearly shaken. At the same time, Brooke and Eric talked about the past, while Ridge found himself stuck between family drama.

Back at the cliff house, Steffy had to tell Liam the difficult truth. After a sweet moment with their daughter, Kelly, she told him about the tumor. Though she tried to stay strong, Steffy was crushed by the thought of losing him.

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke missed Ridge and remembered their past. Ridge, however, was torn between her and Taylor. Eric encouraged peace and understanding between them.

Steffy's heartbreaking discovery

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Finn talked about Liam’s worsening health condition. Finn told her the scan showed a mass in Liam’s brain, and the outlook wasn’t good. Steffy couldn’t accept it and kept saying Liam couldn’t be dying. After seeing Liam with Kelly, she was in denial and couldn’t imagine life without him.

A family’s love in crisis

In Kelly’s room, Liam had trouble seeing clearly but said it was just tired eyes. He couldn’t read to Kelly, so he told her a sweet story about a little girl with two loving parents. When she asked if it was about her, he promised they’d live “happily ever after” and that he’d always be with her.

In the living room, Finn told Steffy the tumor couldn’t be treated. Steffy was heartbroken, knowing how much Liam meant to Kelly. Even though it hurt, she decided she had to be the one to tell Liam the truth. She wanted him to hear it from her, not anyone else.

The most emotional moment came when Steffy told Liam the truth. She pulled him aside and, through tears, told him about the inoperable mass in his brain. Liam was stunned, repeating the word “inoperable” in disbelief. Steffy broke down, telling him he was dying.

Liam was heartbroken but thanked her for their time together. Steffy’s pain was clear as she faced losing him. The episode ended with the two sitting quietly, trying to accept what was coming.

Brooke and Eric’s emotional moment

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric was talking about the new collection when Brooke walked in. Their chat quickly turned emotional as Brooke said she missed Ridge and remembered their magical wedding in Portofino. Eric saw how much she still loved Ridge and suggested she find a way to win him back, though Brooke wasn’t sure how.

As they talked, their strong bond showed, but Brooke was clearly torn. Before she could leave, Ridge walked in and asked what was going on. Eric used the moment to remind Ridge of his past with Brooke, showing him a photo from their wedding. Ridge seemed moved but still unsure, caught between Brooke and Taylor.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

