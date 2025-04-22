The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 23 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The following two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful will combine emotional shockers, fashion show drama, and alliances. From Liam's life-altering diagnosis to Luna's persistence to win over Will, the Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for an interesting watch.

Liam will learn the full magnitude of his inoperable brain tumor and begin to accept what that means to his future. But he won't give in so easily and accept his fate. Liam will fight and vow to fight for extra time with his daughters, Beth and Kelly.

In the meantime, Hope will catch Liam becoming more friendly with Steffy and wonder what he keeps from her. Taylor and Brooke, having recently battled at the Forrester fashion show, will remain enemies even after an accident traps them inside a room together.

As the Forrester Creations saga unfolds, Christine "Cricket" Blair will cross over from The Young and the Restless to attend the star-studded party. Amidst all this, Luna will bet big on her quest for Will Spencer, perhaps flirting with getting caught by herself and Sheila.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's illness, Hope's troubles, and more on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's diagnosis hits hard

Throughout the week of April 23–25 on The Bold and the Beautiful, the repercussions of Steffy finding out about Liam's condition will unfold. Steffy will push Finn to tell her everything after he texts her about Liam's scans.

After Finn tells her that the mass is inoperable and has been seen by several doctors, Grace Buckingham and Bridget Forrester among them, Steffy demands to be the one to tell Liam.

Liam will be shocked and instantly deny the prognosis, not believing this is the end. He will promise to fight, assuring Steffy that he won't leave their daughter fatherless.

As the week progresses, Liam will begin weighing the advantages and disadvantages of sharing this news. He will choose not to tell anyone about the diagnosis just yet, set on trying everything before saddling those he cares for. Liam's need to safeguard Beth and Kelly will dictate many decisions during this most trying time.

Hope senses trouble

Hope will start noticing that Liam is acting differently, especially as he becomes more involved with Steffy. When she cannot get him to pick up the phone or answer her messages, Hope will become anxious and report it to Deacon.

Despite no one wanting her to lose her mind, she will be on the verge of reporting Liam missing. She'll eventually suspect that Liam is hiding something big from her, and she won't quit until she figures out what it is.

It's uncertain how much of the whole truth Hope uncovers during these two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she needs to be forced to confront Liam and insist he explain what's happening. If Liam collapses due to his health crisis, this can be used as an emotional plot twist.

Luna raises the stakes

While Luna will raise the stakes in her bid to win Will Spencer over, she will wear a disguise and slip in a visit before being rejected. She will only become more determined.

With Sheila Carter's help, Luna will strategize a new agenda to win Will's interest. Their alliance will become more dangerous by the minute. Sheila's encounter could have tragic consequences, particularly if Hope learns about them both or discovers that Sheila lied to Deacon.

Luna can also learn about Liam's condition. That information could fit into her scheme, particularly if she discovers that she can leverage the situation to gain sympathy or build new alliances.

Fashion show fallout and family drama

The Forrester Creations fashion show will be as much about glamour as pandemonium. Celebrity guests like Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Markell Washington, and Christine Blair of The Young and the Restless will create a crossover moment on The Bold and the Beautiful.

However, things won't go as planned backstage. Taylor and Brooke will continue to bicker after they unintentionally get stuck together, and Ridge will speak with both women about their shenanigans.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

