What is The Bold and the Beautiful fame Scott Clifton's net worth? Everything you need to know

Scott Clifton plays the role of Liam Spencer on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Clifton, who debuted as Liam on July 19, 2010, was introduced as the long-lost son of media mogul Bill Spencer Jr.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Clifton is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million. Clifton has accumulated his wealth through his long career in the entertainment industry. He starred as Schuyler Joplin on the soap opera One Life to Live from 2009 to 2010. The actor appeared in multiple episodes of the television series Roswell, Undressed, and Judging Amy.

Moreover, he also dropped several albums such as So Much for the Nightlife and Mannequin in 2011 as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Liam Spencer's character

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam came to Los Angeles for the first time to search for his biological father. As the show progressed, he started working at Spencer Publications. He previously believed that his father was either Ridge or Thorne, one of the Forresters.

One of the major story arcs of Liam's character was when a DNA test confirmed that Bill was his true father. Liam had become one of the key figures in the show. His involvement in family conflicts and romantic entanglements with Hope and Steffy had majorly impacted his narrative.

Liam was initially involved with Hope in a relationship. Things took a turn when he finally tied the knot with Steffy. However, their marriage ended due to Bill's manipulations and Steffy's schemes. Later, Liam engaged in a feud with Wyatt Spencer, his half-brother, after learning that both of them had feelings for Hope.

As per the current ongoings on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill got into an argument at the Spencer mansion. Their conversation escalated and Liam felt disgusted when Bill prioritized Luna over his family. When Liam threatened to cut ties with Bill, the latter countered with a warning to cut Liam off from the family.

Lastly, Bill asked Liam to leave the house and he went for a meeting. In a surprising turn of events, Liam's vision blurred and he collapsed on the floor, hitting his head on the coffee table as he fell on the ground. Liam was taken to the hospital, where the doctors revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

More about Scott Clifton's life and career

Scott Clifton was born on October 31, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. He has been recognized by daytime soap fans for his roles as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital, and Schuyler Joplin on One Life to Live.

Besides playing Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, Clifton's fans can catch a glimpse of him in popular productions such as Life in General, Tactics, Summer Nights, Terminal Error, and Arizona Summer.

Scott Clifton won three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2011, 2013, and 2017 for his performance as Liam Spencer. Additionally, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award in the category of Outstanding Younger Lead Actor for portraying Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital in 2005.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

