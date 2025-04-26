The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings for April 2025

April 2025 was a busy month on The Bold and the Beautiful, with lots of familiar faces, exciting crossover guest spots, and a few celebrity drop-ins, which added that red-carpet glamour to the canvas.

The show leaned heavily on two big storylines. One was the high-stakes Forrester Creations fashion show, a special event that brought in special guests from both inside the soap world and out there in the real world. The other was Liam Spencer's escalating medical emergency, which brought back iconic Forrester family members and physicians to carry on his banner.

Legacy characters made their presence felt once more. Fresh faces socialized with known residents, and new physicians introduced much-needed stability during a period of emotional upheaval.

Here is an entire and thorough review of all of the official cast debuts on The Bold and the Beautiful in April 2025.

All comings on The Bold and the Beautiful in April 2025

Returns/Entries on The Bold and the Beautiful

1) Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair Williams

Lauralee Bell returned as long-time Young and the Restless character Christine Blair Williams. Christine is a high-powered lawyer from Genoa City, known for her no-holds-barred tactics in seeking justice.

Christine was seen in April at the Forrester Creations fashion show, working backstage where she meets Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Bell's presence secures family legacy for Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, as she is the daughter of William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the founders of both soaps.

2) Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag as Themselves

Reality television celebrities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, known from The Hills, made a guest appearance as VIP guests at the Forrester fashion show. They were introduced as special guests in the front row for the runway show on the April 24, 2025 episode.

Pratt even posted their cameo tease on Instagram with a humorous video of a burrito. They were part of the celebrity-filled crowd during the show.

3) Markell Washington as Himself

Social media personality and TikTok personality Markell Washington guest stars as himself at the fashion show. His cameo is part of The Bold and the Beautiful's continued mission to introduce emerging stars of the digital age into its storylines, as Forrester Creations celebrates with young and fashion-forward viewers.

In the episodes (April 24–28, 2025), Markell can be seen among the influencers and celebrities watching the models strut on the catwalk.

4) Dick Christie as Charlie Webber

Dick Christie reprised his role as Charlie Webber, Forrester Creations' steady and sometimes hapless head of security. Charlie was charged with keeping operations humming at the fashion show, which is an extremely public endeavor.

Christie has been playing Charlie since 2013, and Charlie continues to be a well of good humor and true loyalty to the Forresters on The Bold and the Beautiful.

5) Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham

Cassandra Creech reprised her role as Dr. Grace Buckingham in early April 2025 episodes to nurse sick Liam Spencer. After Liam's collapse and hospital dash, Dr. Grace, who was first seen as Paris Buckingham's mother in 2022, came back to take care.

She was working in the ER when Liam arrived with with life-threatening conditions, identifying his head injury and performing life-saving measures. Notably, Dr. Grace had recently helped Taylor Hayes with a heart condition, and now she becomes instrumental in Liam’s case

6) Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester

Ashley Jones reappeared as Dr. Bridget Forrester in April 2025 as a new addition to the cast to consult on Liam's medical health. Bridget came to the hospital to share her medical insight regarding Liam's health.

In the show, Dr. Grace Buckingham initially began working on Liam's treatment but calls upon Bridget for her professional expertise. In addition to Grace, Bridget delivers a harsh diagnosis about Liam's sickness (an inoperable brain condition), showing that Bridget's return was crucial to this medical storyline.

7) Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

Jennifer Gareis came back on B&B as Donna Logan (wife of Eric Forrester) in April 2025. Gareis reported that she was back on set working on The Bold and the Beautiful in March after being off-screen for a while. Donna is prominently featured in the fashion show episodes.

She was seen by Eric's side backstage, helping to keep things in line amidst the chaos. In these scenes, Donna's role is very definitely one of support for Eric in terms of morals and emotions. For example, she assisted Eric and the family with a show finale secret plan and encouraged him.

This comeback was important as Donna had not been seen in some time; viewers witnessed her stepping up to assist Eric with his vision through the fashion show

8) Jack Wagner as Nick Marone

Jack Wagner, reprising his role as Nick Marone, was announced in April of 2025. Deadline broke the news on April 10, 2025, and People magazine confirmed it the following day, stating that Wagner had returned to the set to film new shows.

According to those reports, his comeback episode on June 13, 2025, signals his return as Nick Marone after 13 years. His first run concluded in 2012, aside from a one-time anniversary cameo celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022.

The introduction did indicate that Nick would be reuniting with Brooke Logan on screen, reviving unfinished feelings. Overall, April 2025 welcomed the official announcement of the return of Jack Wagner, whose fans were eager to see him appear as Nick Marone again, come June 2025

Recasts on The Bold and the Beautiful

1) Sophia Paras as Kelly Spencer

Sophia Paras recast Kelly Spencer, the younger daughter of Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer. Kelly shares important family moments with her parents during a stressful period as Liam's medical emergency affects the family. Her scenes add emotional interest to Liam's narrative, highlighting the impact on the next generation of Forresters and Spencers.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

