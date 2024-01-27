Who plays Donna Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful? All to know 

Diving into the world of soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful is a classic TV show that grabs viewers' attention with its interesting characters and complex plots. One of the key players in the series is Donna Logan, played by actress Jennifer Gareis for over a decade.

Logan is a key player in the Logan family drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her story is all about love, loss and long-lasting connections. Fans can explore the complex character of Donna, brilliantly portrayed by Jennifer Gareis, and see how she grows and changes throughout the series.

Jennifer Gareis's career is all about her love for acting and her amazing portrayal of interesting characters on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her character Donna Logan keeps captivating viewers with her performances.

Who plays Donna Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful? Jennifer Gareis' family and personal life explored

Jennifer Gareis has been playing the role of Donna Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006. She has impressed viewers with her performance as the sister in the middle of the Logan family.

Gareis became well-known for playing Grace Turner on The Young and the Restless from 1997 to 2004, and again in 2014, before her time on the soap. She was born on August 1, 1970, in the United States, and has had a varied career as an actress and former beauty queen.

She's five-foot-six (1.68 m) and has been married to Bobby Ghassemieh since 2010. She's also a proud mother of two kids, one of them being Gavin Blaze Gareis Ghassemieh. Gareis's role as Donna Logan shows her versatility and longevity in the world of daytime TV.

Is Eric married to Donna?

Eric and Donna's relationship goes through a big change in the spinoff That '90s Show. They do get married. Things go pretty well for them after that, and they even have a daughter, named Leia. They end up moving to Chicago, where Eric becomes a professor.

Even though they had to deal with some obstacles, like Pam not being on board, Eric and Donna eventually ended up getting married, which is a huge moment in their rocky but lasting relationship.

Just like in That '70s Show, Eric and Donna's love story in The Bold and the Beautiful had its fair share of ups and downs, but their bond proves that true love can survive the toughest of challenges.

The journey of Donna Logan's character on The Bold and the Beautiful

Jennifer Gareis performs exceptionally in her portrayal of Donna (Image via Instagram/@jennifergareis)

Donna Logan's journey on The Bold and the Beautiful has been super exciting. Jennifer Gareis does an amazing job playing Donna, and her storyline is full of ups and downs, especially her wild romance with Eric Forrester.

Since 2006, when she tried to win over Ridge Forrester, Donna has been involved in all sorts of romantic drama and heartbreak. She even became the face of Forrester's lingerie line at one point. In 2011, Donna got married to Justin Barber, but their relationship quickly fell apart.

However, Donna's path crossed with Eric Forrester again, even though he was still married to Stephanie. Despite their initial connection, Donna and Eric's marriage ended in 2015.

After going through a bunch of ups and downs, Donna found comfort in Justin's embrace once again. They got married for the second time in 2016.

See Donna's journey and Gareis's performance on CBS.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here