What role does Cassandra Creech play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Cassandra Creech is best known for her role as Dr. Grace Buckingham in the hit CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress stepped into the role in January 2022, around the time when her daughter, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), was dealing with heartbreak from being dumped by Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

After the storyline concluded in July 2022, Grace has popped back up occasionally on the show, particularly when other characters need medical assistance.

In October 2024, Creech reprised her role as the famous cardiologist when Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) visited her for a second opinion about her broken heart syndrome diagnosis.

Cassandra Creech at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Dr. Grace Buckingham is back on The Bold and the Beautiful

Cassandra Creech's latest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful happened last week when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) suffered a medical emergency. Spoilers indicate that Grace Buckingham will appear more in future episodes as Liam's latest arc unfolds.

For those who may have missed the shocking episode, Liam had a heated argument with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) over Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). After Bill left, Liam passed out and hit his head on the coffee table.

Liam briefly regained consciousness and walked out of the Spencer mansion. However, he fainted again, and this time, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) found him and immediately called for help.

Dr. Grace Buckingham was the attending doctor when Liam was rushed to the hospital. She informed Steffy that he suffered a brain bleed and it's not looking good. Then, Liam flatlined, sending Steffy into a panic.

Prior to her comeback on The Bold and the Beautiful, Creech took to Instagram and hinted at Dr. Buckingham's return. The actress shared a photo of herself in her doctor's attire. "Let me warm up my stethoscope," Creech captioned her post.

More about Cassandra Creech

Cassandra Creech was born in Clayton, North Carolina. She graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and attended the British Academy of Dramatic Arts for a year.

Acting isn't the only thing Creech studied back in the day. Apparently, she also took a course in Spiritual Psychology at the University of Santa Monica.

Aside from acting, Creech is also fond of music. Growing up, she participated in gospel choirs. Later, she performed with the Golden Bridge Choir.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress is fond of dogs and a supporter of many charities, including those dedicated to helping disadvantaged women. In her free time, she enjoys running, hiking, and rollerblading.

Creech made her television debut in 1994, replacing Michelle Hurd as Dana Kramer on Another World. Then, in 1998, she starred as Denise Maynard in As the World Turns. She parted ways with the character in 2001.

She went on to have guest appearances on New York Undercover, CSI: Miami, and NCIS. Creech then had recurring roles in other shows, including Third Watch (2002-2003) and Days of Our Lives (2010 and 2018).

But her most notable work is her portrayal of Dr. Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her acting skills landed her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

