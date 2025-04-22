What happened to Liam and Kelly’s daddy-daughter dance on The Bold and the Beautiful? Emotional twist explained

The Bold and the Beautiful aired a new episode on April 21, 2025. In this episode, Liam went to the daddy-daughter dance with Kelly at the cliff house. He snuck out of the hospital without doctor's approval so that he could fulfill his promise to Kelly.

Ad

The dance was held privately at home, where Steffy saw Kelly and Liam have some light moments. However, Liam got dizzy at the end of the dance. Later that night, Finn came and told Steffy about Liam's brain tumor diagnosis. He said the tumor couldn't be removed based on the scans.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode reinforced that Liam's symptoms, dizziness, and blurred vision, were a result of the tumor. While Kelly was oblivious to her father's health, Steffy and Finn started coming to terms with the gravity of the situation. Read on to know more.

Ad

Trending

Liam has been diagnosed with an inoperable tumor on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Liam was in the hospital for chronic conditions from a brain trauma that he had years ago on The Bold and the Beautiful. Upon admission with symptoms such as headaches and confusion, the physicians ordered a fresh round of tests.

Scanning the findings, Dr. Grace Buckingham and Dr. Bridget Forrester found a mass that was not noted in his previous treatment. Bridget described it as an aggressive, unresectable brain tumor. It was in an area of the brain that made it too dangerous to be removed by surgery, and there was no sign that a cure was possible. Finn was put on alert instantly.

Ad

Worried, he tried to contact Liam, only to discover he'd already left the hospital. Paying no attention to the doctor's warnings about not traveling or exerting himself, Liam had removed his monitors and walked over to Steffy's house, not wanting to miss Kelly's special dance night.

At the cliff house, Steffy had been getting ready to tell Kelly gently that Liam would not survive. Before she had a chance, Liam showed up, and all three of them shared a happy moment.

Ad

Ad

Kelly danced with Liam and took pictures and spent time together, while Steffy kept trying to hide the increasing uneasiness. Later, when Liam tried to read Kelly a bedtime story, he had trouble with blurry vision and couldn't continue. It was another symptom of the effect of the tumor, although Kelly wasn't aware of it.

When she had fallen asleep, Finn drew Steffy aside and gave her the complete report. He told her the scans were conclusive, and while some treatments may be able to suppress Liam's symptoms for a while, the tumor was terminal and would only get worse.

Ad

Steffy was heartbroken, but refused to believe that it couldn't be that way. Finn repeated the decision of the team and apologized because he knew the shock couldn't be diminished.

Ad

Here at this point in The Bold and the Beautiful storyline, Liam remains unaware of the complete truth regarding his diagnosis. Neither Hope nor Kelly has learned about it. Viewers await to see what will happen next in regard to decision-making about treatment or care for Liam.

No announcement has yet been made officially on the fate of Liam's (Scott Clifton) status on the show. The attention so far is centered on how Liam's news will impact those closest to him, namely Kelly, Steffy, and Beth.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More