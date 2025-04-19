Why are there rumors about Scott Clifton leaving The Bold and The Beautiful? Details explored 

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in 1987. The soap focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families. According to the current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the central characters, Liam Spencer, is suffering from a major medical condition.

Recently, on the April 3, 2025 episode of the show, after a heated argument with his father, Bill Spencer, regarding him being complicit in providing refuge to Luna Nozawa, a criminal, Liam Spencer collapsed and hit his head on the ground. Before their fight, Bill had threatened to fire Liam from his job.

Steffy Forrester came to his rescue and made sure that he was admitted to the hospital on time. Upon tests and consultations, doctors Grace Buckingham and Bridget Forrester revealed that he had a brain tumor that was inoperable and terminal.

Following these plot points, rumors of Liam Spencer leaving The Bold and The Beautiful started circulating on the internet, but so far, there has been no concrete proof to back this claim.

Current plot dynamics regarding Liam Spencer, played by Scott Clifton, on The Bold and The Beautiful

Actor Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful, took to his X profile and re-shared a post reminiscing about his time on the set of the soap. Amidst the floating rumors, his post also made viewers of the show skeptical regarding his storyline continuing.

Liam's condition at the hospital remained to be extremely severe as doctors confided in John Finn Finnegan, telling him about how the brain tumor that they had found was inoperable as well as incurable. In addition to the bad news, Liam's stubbornness in meeting Kelly Spencer to make it in time for their daddy and daughter dance made his family members, including Steffy Forrester, emotional.

While none of the showrunners have yet commented on any potential exit for Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, and the rumors remain unconfirmed, viewers and fans on the internet feel as though his character could meet his potential end very soon.

On the April 18, 2025 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Liam asked his doctors, Grace Buckingham and Bridget Forrester, to discharge him for a short while so that he could meet Kelly. They both refused, but he escaped after ripping out all his tubes and wires.

Liam rushed to the Cliff House and surprised Kelly. He made Kelly feel like a princess, and gave her a tiara. Subsequently, Steffy and Liam set up a dance party for her. Meanwhile, the doctors admitted to Finn that Liam's condition was terminal and that he was dying. Finn reached out to Steffy over text and told her the news, while she spent time looking at Kelly and Liam spending time together.

More about Scott Clifton from The Bold and The Beautiful

Scott Clifton joined the cast, crew, and production of The Bold and The Beautiful in 2010 and has since then been one of the major characters of the show. Scott was born on October 31, 1984, and has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his depiction of Liam Spencer.

In addition to his role on the soap, he has acted in major shows and films such as General Hospital, One Life to Live, Arizona Summer, and Terminal Error.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

