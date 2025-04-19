The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 18, 2025): Liam runs away from the hospital while Grace and Bridget give a shocking update to Finn

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Friday, April 18, 2025. In this episode, Liam checked himself out of the hospital. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor spent some time alone at home. Later, Bridget and Grace gave an update to Finn about Liam fleeing from the hospital.

For those who are unfamiliar with the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Since then, the daytime drama has been one of the longest-running shows in the history of American television. The soap, ideated by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, revolves around the members of the Forrester family.

Everything that happened on the April 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam runs away from the hospital

In the April 18 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam became unhappy while lying in his hospital bed. He was determined to meet Kelly and take her to the father-daughter dance.

He asked Grace and Bridget to discharge him for a few hours. When they refused to let him go, he started ripping out his tubes and wires and got himself out of the bed, making his escape from the hospital.

Liam keeps his promise

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Kelly's wish came true when Liam finally showed up. However, he arrived there too late and she informed him that the dance was already over. While trying to comfort Kelly, Liam and Steffy set up a dance party right in the living room. He gifted Kelly a tiara and made her feel like a princess.

When the music began, Liam tried his best to keep himself upright. However, it was a struggle for him as he kept stumbling. Although he covered his tracks with Kelly, he was still very ill. While Steffy allowed him to have this moment, it was clear that she was worried about his health.

Ridge spends some time alone with Taylor

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge told Taylor that they had the house to themselves. She reminded him that Eric and Donna had surprised them the last time. Ridge explained that they were playing pickleball with friends and they started making out. They fell onto the sofa and spent their time alone.

Taylor said that she was proud of the way Liam and Steffy co-parented Kelly. They agreed that there was nothing Liam would not do for both of his daughters. Ridge and Taylor talked about how excited Kelly had been for the night.

Grace and Bridget give a shocking update to Finn

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Grace and Bridget walked into Finn’s office and said that they had a problem. They told Finn that Liam had escaped from the hospital by discharging himself. Finn was shocked after learning about Liam's actions.

Grace said that Liam pulled himself out of bed and ripped out his IV. Bridget explained that he was determined to attend the father-daughter dance with Kelly. She stated that they tried to stop him, but he refused to listen. Finn thought that Liam was lucky to be alive and should not be pushing his luck by disobeying the doctors.

With secrets continuing to mount and drama unfolding in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

