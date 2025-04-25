"It will backfire" — The Bold and the Beautiful viewers predict Brooke and Eric's big showstopper stunt will fail

Forrester Creations' fashion show was meant to be the season highlight on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it wasn't long before backstage disaster hijacked center stage. With Brooke and Taylor trapped in a storeroom together during a showstopper moment, the scene was entirely off-tune.

Eric and Ridge basked proudly in the work done, but it wasn't good enough for watchers at home. The surprise the designers had envisioned—Brooke wearing a showstopper—brought instant controversy online as many wondered how it would fail.

The massive surprise did not go on stage as planned. Brooke's disappearance from the runway left Ridge in the dark, and the audience was none the wiser. And while Eric hoped this would set Ridge back on the path to Brooke, audiences do not believe it will work out for them. One fan on Facebook summed up the mood best, commenting:

"It will backfire”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Netizens who supported this statement cut straight to when Brooke and Taylor got stuck. The majority of them believed that the scheme was already in shambles.

While the dress was intended to surprise Ridge and make Brooke shine, the stunt slowed down the show's pace. Viewers believed that if the scheme was to win over Ridge with a fashion daring step, the time could not have been worse.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Others said Eric's support of Brooke looked forced, calling it another push in a long series of favoritism. They said Taylor was already reconciling with Ridge, and Brooke's surprise visit would not do anything to prevent that.

Another group of commenters weighed in that even if Brooke does strut the runway, Ridge's eyes are elsewhere now, and forcing the moment would only make things more awkward.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful✅)

Brooke misses her big moment as she gets locked on The Bold and the Beautiful

The April 25, 2025, episode is a continuation of the fashion show backstage mayhem. As Ridge and Eric are celebrating the introduction of the new couture line, the disappearance of the missing showstopper from the runway is revealed.

Brooke, who was chosen to wear the reworked dress, is locked in a padlocked storage room with Taylor. Before the lock-in, tension was already at its peak. Taylor had just witnessed Brooke's seduction attempts on Ridge once again, and the two started fighting brutally.

Eric had asked Brooke to wear the gown in a bid to rekindle something between her and Ridge. He had not told Ridge who was supposed to wear it. But after she went out through the door, nobody could find Brooke.

As the series went on, Ridge praised Carter and the team, unaware of the backstage action. Guests from The Young and the Restless and real-life celebrity couples attended the show. However, the final act of the show, the scene with the key dress, did not happen.

The runway show was more than just about fashion. It was intended to set a tone for a new beginning. Since Brooke has disappeared and Taylor got involved in the debacle, things may not go as Eric planned.

Either way, if Ridge finds out what happened or not, the scene has already changed the dynamics of how people are looking at the direction of the show.

Whatever is next will depend on who Ridge blames, and what he does or doesn't suspect. However, viewers already know the decision: the big moment did not play as it was supposed to, and to many, it already appears to have backfired on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

