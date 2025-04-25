"I hope they run her out of town" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam Taylor for sabotaging the showstopper

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on April 24, 2025, Brooke was supposed to make a surprise appearance in Eric's showstopper dress during the fashion show. However, things took a shocking turn when Taylor sabotaged the showstopper and locked Brooke inside the dressing room after a heated argument.

As the storyline progressed, the audience at the fashion show was excited to see the showstopper. However, when no model appeared on the ramp, everyone started noticing the delay, and tensions rose as Taylor and Brooke were still locked in the room, putting the event at risk.

Addressing the ongoing drama, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Taylor sabotaging the showstopper. Viewers slammed Taylor for her actions against Brooke and urged her character to be sent out of town. One fan, Marie Dorman, commented on Facebook, saying that Taylor should be run out of town. Marie stated:

A post made by a fan, saying that Taylor should be sent out of town (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Marie was responding to a post made by Francine Echols, who wrote on Facebook on April 24, 2025, asking whether Ridge and Eric would be mad at Taylor for sabotaging the showstopper. She wrote:

A Facebook post about Taylor (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Taylor's questionable actions against Brooke.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Taylor's selfish move during the fashion show.

Fans voice their opinions about Taylor (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics involving Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric told Brooke about the showstopper he had perfected overnight. When Brooke and Katie checked the guest list, they realized that Taylor had been included.

Backstage, Eric reassured Brooke that Ridge's heart was with her, despite Taylor being present at the fashion show. Brooke became happy, thinking that she was going to walk the ramp in a gown designed just for her. Later, Katie and Donna assisted Brooke to get ready for the event.

While Brooke was trying to put on the showstopper dress, Taylor appeared unexpectedly and insisted on talking to her. She asked Brooke about her position in the event and accused her of pushing her aside. Their argument escalated, and Brooke told Taylor she did not belong to the fashion world or the Forrester family.

Taylor shut the door out of rage and frustration, locking them inside the dressing room. When Brooke insulted Taylor, the latter called out Brooke's need for attention. Everyone started panicking as they could not trace Brooke. The director looked for the showstopper model, unaware of the fact that she was stuck.

Later, Brooke and Taylor's argument grew worse. When Brooke said that Ridge would choose her over Taylor, the latter refused to back down and continued to fight. The fashion show got stalled when Taylor sabotaged the showstopper and Brooke got herself locked in the dressing room.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on April 24, 2025. In this episode, Ridge worked on the details of the fashion show while Eric finalized the designs.

Meanwhile, Katie looked over the last-minute details of the fashion show. Steffy greeted Christine and asked Taylor to go backstage to avoid causing any chaos.

Elsewhere, Electra and Ivy's fashion line caught the attention of the guests. Will complimented Electra, and Steffy welcomed celebrity guests Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

As the fashion show started, Ridge went on the stage and hailed Eric as the heart of their company, Forrester Creations. He also thanked Carter for turning the company into a global brand. Later, Eric started giving a heartfelt speech, where he talked about the surprise showstopper, Brooke.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

