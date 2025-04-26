The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Eric’s unexpected advice to Ridge, Carter’s romantic dilemma, and Katie standing against Daphne

Relationships will be front and center on The Bold and the Beautiful April 28–May 2, when some characters are brought into emotional showdowns.

Ad

The weekly preview teases that Eric will unexpectedly pressure Ridge, pushing him toward reuniting with Brooke, even though Ridge is currently committed to Taylor.

Carter will try to woo Hope again and ask for a second chance. Meanwhile, on another front, Katie will confront Daphne about her secret deal with Steffy and threaten to reveal the truth to everyone.

Ridge will also have a chat with Brooke but won't give her the answer she is looking for. As tensions are raised, each character will be forced to decide between following their heart or holding onto their original intentions.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric convinces Ridge to give Taylor up and accept Brooke instead on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Eric Forrester will act this week and instruct Ridge to rethink his future and return to Brooke. With the Forrester Creations fashion show being a hit, Eric will realize it's time to steer Ridge back toward reconciling with his old flame.

Ridge will dismiss Eric's suggestion, indicating he is involved with Taylor and that he intends to follow through on that relationship. Ridge's reluctance and slip-up when he said, "My Logan," will not be forgotten despite what he says.

Ad

Eric will complain that Brooke and Ridge are destined to be, but Ridge will resist, leaving the matter unresolved for now. Eric's pressure might be wearing thin on Ridge as the week progresses.

Brooke clings to hope but receives terrible news from Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

After listening to Eric's words of support, Brooke will be clinging to hope, thinking she still has a future with Ridge. However, her off-camera conversation with Ridge will not turn out the way she would like it to.

Ridge will turn down Brooke nicely but firmly, telling her he intends to remain with Taylor and resume their relationship. This will leave Brooke heartbroken and exposed, paving the way for Nick Marone's return in the next few days.

Ad

As Ridge draws boundaries, Brooke will be forced to choose between fighting for her destiny or accepting the end of an era.

Carter makes a plea to Hope to give him a second chance on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the same time, Carter gets his love crisis as he makes a plea to Hope. Carter will openly inquire if Hope has any feelings for him, causing her to deny or rule out any chance of romance once and for all.

Ad

Hope's hesitation will be obvious, but only time will tell whether she answers sincerely or sweeps aside Carter. Carter will continue to hold on to the hope that they might be together someday if Hope would just let go of her doubt.

His determination will add even more drama, particularly because Daphne still desires to get Carter for herself. Carter's stubbornness at getting what he desires will be out in full force this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

Katie discovers Daphne's real intentions and threatens to blow up Steffy's plan on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Katie Logan will not say a word about Daphne being in Los Angeles. Katie will blame Daphne this week for working secretly behind the scenes on Steffy's behalf to lead Carter and all of Forrester Creations.

Katie will wonder if Daphne's closeness with Carter is genuine or if it's all a part of some master plan initiated by Steffy. Daphne won't initially discredit the accusation, prompting Katie to think about revealing the truth in a bid to shield the people she loves.

Ad

If Katie were to decide to expose the whole scope of Steffy and Daphne's plan, it would translate to repercussions for a lot of relationships and allegiances. Daphne's allegiance will be put to the test, and whatever decision she makes now has the potential to have long-lasting effects within the Forrester family on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More