The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (April 21 to 25, 2025): Liam's health shocks everyone while Brooke and Taylor's argument disrupts the event

In the previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam's health diagnosis stunned the entire family. When Finn and Steffy learned about Liam's inoperable brain tumor, they got upset.

Ad

Meanwhile, Deacon fought for Hope. He confronted Carter and engaged in a physical fight with him. He wanted to scare Carter away as he thought he was not the right person for Hope. However, Sheila warned him, saying that his outburst could cause more problems.

Later, Brooke prepared to make a surprise appearance on the runway by wearing Eric's showstopper dress. Things took a turn when Taylor arrived at the scene and confrontated Brooke. As their argument escalated, they got locked inside the dressing room, putting the fashion show at risk.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from April 21 to 25, 2025

Liam's health diagnosis shocked everyone

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy received a text from Finn about Liam's health condition. She tried to remain calm, while Liam and Kelly had fun together. At the hospital, Grace and Bridget informed Finn that Liam had brain tumor. In the April 21 episode, they said that they were treating a brain bleed, but did not know about the tumor.

Ad

Finn was worried since Liam wasn't aware of how serious his condition was. Bridget also feared that this news would affect the family. Later, Steffy and Finn discussed Liam's health issues in the April 22 episode. Finn revealed that the scan showed a mass in Liam's brain. Steffy could not accept the fact that Liam was dying. She was in denial as she could not imagine a life without him.

Deacon confronted Carter to fight for Hope

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon was worried about Hope when he learned about her past with Carter. He admitted to Sheila that he had visited Forrester Creations to confront Carter. Attempting to fight for Hope, Deacon engaged in a physical fight with Carter. He said he wanted to scare Carter away because he believed Carter was not right for Hope.

However, Sheila warned Deacon about the consequences of his actions in the April 23 episode. She said that his outburt could cause more trouble. After clashing against Deacon, Carter went to Brooke's house to fix things with Hope. He said that he missed her and wanted to fix their relationship, but Hope was not interested. Hope refused to reconcile, saying that Carter was not by her side when she needed him the most.

Ad

Brooke and Taylor's argument disrupted the fashion show

In the previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke prepared to make an appearance on the ramp in Eric's showstopper dress. In the April 24 episode, Taylor arrived at the scene right before her entry. While Taylor said that Brooke was desperate for attention, Brooke remarked that Taylor had no business at Forrester Creations.

After their argument, Taylor slammed the door, locking them inside the dressing room. When everyone noticed Brooke's absence, they started looking for her. In the April 25 episode, Brooke was finally rescued and she walked down the runway in a wedding gown. Ridge was shocked to see Brooke and recalled a moment in Portofino.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

As the show progressed, guests started arriving at the fashion show. Will was impressed with Electra when Ivy and Electra's fashion line caught the attention of the viewers. Steffy welcomed the celebrity guests Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. In the meantime, when Carter thought about Hope, Daphne asked him to focus on the future.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge went on the stage and praised Eric for being the heart of Forrester Creations. He then moved on to thank Carter for helping to turn the company into a global brand.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 25, 2025): Brooke makes her move at the fashion show while Eric's plan gets executed

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More