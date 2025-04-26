The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 25, 2025): Brooke makes her move at the fashion show while Eric's plan gets executed

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Friday, April 25, 2025. In this episode, the fashion show continued as the influencers and guests observed the runway. Ivy, Carter, and Steffy were enthusiastic about how great everything looked.

The fashion show continues

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on Friday, April 25, 2025, the fashion show continued on the runway as Christine and the influencers looked happily at the models. Backstage, Ivy, Carter, and Steffy were enthusiastic about how great everything looked.

In the meantime, Donna and Katie informed Eric that Brooke was getting ready to model the showstopper. On the other hand, Eric asked Ridge to remember who he was with Brooke. He wanted them to get back together.

Brooke calls for help after getting locked inside a vault

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Taylor got themselves locked in the dressing room after engaging in a heated argument. Brooke told Taylor that it was a vault that got locked from outside.

Since Taylor did not bring her phone with her, they realized that they were trapped. Brooke slammed Taylor, saying that she had no business at Forrester Creations.

In the locked room, Brooke started ranting at Taylor, saying that it was a very important day for her and Forrester Creations. Taylor wondered why she was wearing a robe. Brooke slammed the door and called for someone to get her out of there.

The action continues on the runway while everyone looks for Brooke

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, the action continued on the runway with gold and green gowns on display. Backstage, Zende said that it was a great show. He thought that it was one of his and Ridge’s best works. Eric appreciated him for staying with the company.

Meanwhile, Eric asked Electra and Will to look for Brooke since the showstopper was supposed to appear soon. Steffy asked Ridge if he had seen her mother, Taylor. Backstage, Will and Electra told Katie that Brooke had gone missing.

As everyone looked for Brooke, Ridge and Carter talked about how happy they were after having made peace. When Ridge tried to hug his father, Eric admitted that he was worried about the showstopper.

Brooke makes a move and Eric's plan gets executed

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke told Taylor that Ridge needed her. Taylor said that Ridge was busy and was not even thinking about her. Katie, Electra, and Will arrived outside the door and realized that Brooke was locked in there. Katie promised that they would get her out. When Charlie arrived with the key, Katie let Brooke out.

Eric gave some advice to Brooke before she went out on stage, saying that she would blow Ridge away. When Brooke walked down the ramp in a perfect wedding gown, Ridge was shocked to see her. He was reminded of a moment in Portofino. He smiled as Brooke walked towards him.

Backstage, the Logans and the Forresters were happy that the showstopper was a successful ending to a great fashion show. It seemed that Eric's plan of getting Ridge and Brooke together got executed. Eric and the Logan sisters were happy when they watched Ridge smiling at Brooke. On the other hand, Taylor and Steffy were shocked to witness how the fashion turned out.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

