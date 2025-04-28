General Hospital recap (April 28, 2025): How did Brick save Sonny’s life in Los Angeles?

General Hospital aired a new episode on Monday, April 28, 2025. In Los Angeles, Sonny survived an assassination attempt thanks to Brick, who shot a fake nurse trying to inject Sonny with a drug. Sonny later had a dreamlike visit from his late father, Mike. Back in Port Charles, Alexis tried to explain commitment papers to Kristina, causing a blowout between Alexis, Kristina, and Molly.

Brick saved Sonny’s life by shooting a fake nurse who tried to kill him. During Monday’s episode, Sonny lay unconscious in a hospital bed after surgery. A woman disguised as a nurse entered the room and began injecting something into Sonny’s IV. Sonny briefly woke up but passed out again.

Brick arrived just in time, asked for the nurse’s ID, and when she pulled out a gun instead, Brick shot her with a silenced weapon. The nurse collapsed over Sonny’s legs and Brick called for a body pickup and moved the situation out of Sonny’s room. Carly later walked in and was stunned to see the aftermath.

Brick quickly pulled her aside and explained he had found blood outside a supply closet, realized something was wrong, and caught the fake nurse in action. Jack later arrived after getting a call from Brick and helped secure the scene. Brick later explained that Sonny was sedated and safe.

The scene ended with Sonny unconscious, while Carly sat at his bedside, relieved he survived another attack. Brick’s quick reaction prevented Sonny from being killed in his hospital bed by someone sent to finish the job.

General Hospital: What happened between Alexis, Kristina, and Molly over the commitment papers?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis, Kristina, and Molly had a huge fight after Kristina found Alexis’s unsigned commitment papers. In Alexis' office, Kristina demanded to know why Alexis had even drawn them up. Molly explained she found the papers by accident when Diane’s legal files got mixed up with hers.

Kristina accused Alexis of secretly thinking she was crazy and planning to have her committed. Alexis tried to explain she had them drawn up months ago when Kristina was struggling, but never signed or filed them because she saw Kristina improving. Kristina wasn’t convinced and yelled that Alexis didn’t trust her to take care of herself.

Alexis admitted she had been worried Kristina was pretending to be fine but wasn’t. Molly sided with Kristina, calling out Alexis for controlling behavior that had hurt Kristina for years. Kristina stormed out, and Molly stayed behind long enough to blast Alexis before leaving.

After they left, Alexis sat alone and received a mysterious package containing Helena Cassadine’s dagger. The confrontation left the Davis family even more fractured, with Kristina feeling betrayed and Molly losing trust in their mother’s judgment.

General Hospital: What did Sonny and Mike talk about during Sonny’s dream visit?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Sonny and Mike talked about Sonny wanting to leave the mob during his dream visit. While sedated after surgery, Sonny dreamed he was sitting at Kelly’s diner with Mike Corbin, who appeared behind the counter. Sonny asked Mike if he was dead, but Mike told him no, the surgery was successful, and this was just a visit.

Sonny immediately admitted he should have gotten out of the mob years ago. He said that what happened to Michael, who was caught in the crossfire, made him realize he needed to leave the business for good. Sonny confessed he was trapped, feeling as if he stepped back, he would be vulnerable, but if he pushed forward, more people he loved would get hurt.

Mike reassured him that he had faith Sonny would figure it out. Sonny said Jason also wanted out, which surprised Mike. The dream ended with Mike telling Sonny it was time to go back to his family. Sonny woke up in his hospital bed, alone, and quietly thanked his father. Carly then came in to check on him, and Sonny asked if everything was okay.

General Hospital: What happened with Gio and Tracy regarding Sonny’s pier referendum?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy tried to convince Gio to vote against Sonny in the upcoming pier referendum by showing him a negative article.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy pushed Gio to register to vote in Port Charles and handed him a hit piece that painted Sonny as a dangerous criminal. Gio read the article and immediately called it fake news, saying it unfairly portrayed Sonny. Tracy warned Gio that Sonny’s business was not just about coffee and hinted that being close to Sonny would only bring prison or death.

In General Hospital, Gio defended Sonny, saying he had helped him and didn’t deserve the attacks. Tracy insisted that while Gio only saw the good Sonny did, he didn’t know the full picture. She explained that she had lived in Port Charles long enough to see the violence and crime Sonny’s world brought to the city.

Tracy told Gio she didn’t want to see him dragged into a dangerous life. Later, Gio called Emma over to talk about how he should respond to Tracy’s warnings. Gio was left shaken and unsure about where he stood regarding his loyalty to Sonny and the upcoming vote.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

