What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 29, 2025)?

On the April 28, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos survived another attempt on his life thanks to Brick, who shot a fake nurse before she could harm him. Sonny later dreamed of his father, Mike, who urged him to find a way out of the mob life.

In Port Charles, Alexis fought with Kristina and Molly after commitment papers were discovered, tearing the Davis family further apart. Tracy tried to sway Gio to vote against Sonny by warning him about the dangers tied to Sonny’s world.

At The Savoy, Anna met Professor Dalton while Josslyn was pushed by Vaughn to get closer to him for a secret mission. Portia also forced Brad to steal ketamine as part of a hidden plan against Drew Cain.

When General Hospital returns on April 29, 2025, Gio will struggle with the new information Tracy gives him about Sonny. Jason will advise Gio to forget what he heard, but Gio will start questioning everything. Drew will face a trap set by Nina and Portia, and his downfall may start at The Savoy.

Meanwhile, Anna will grow even more suspicious of Professor Dalton, and Josslyn will find another chance to push for the research assistant spot he controls.

What to expect from the April 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

On the April 29, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Gio will struggle with the information Tracy gave him about Sonny. Tracy will reveal facts that paint Sonny as a dangerous figure rather than the supportive uncle Gio knows.

Gio will not immediately dismiss Tracy’s warnings and will start to question whether he truly knows who Sonny is. After this, Gio will talk to Jason, hoping for some clarity. Jason will advise Gio to forget what he heard and move on, but Gio will not be able to easily push it aside. Gio’s loyalty to Sonny will be tested, and it will plant serious doubts in his mind.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain will continue to push his political weight around Port Charles. He will make more demands of Portia, expecting her to obey without hesitation. However, Portia and Nina will already have a counterplan in motion to take Drew down.

Portia will work with Jacinda to have ketamine ready and will plan to set Drew up. Drew will head to The Savoy, where he will become the target of the trap. Once Drew is drugged, his behavior will change, setting the stage for a public scene that could damage his reputation. Portia and Nina will be prepared to let events unfold without interference.

At The Savoy, Curtis will be caught in the middle of personal and professional complications. Portia will arrive and find Curtis having a private conversation with Jordan.

She will not like what she sees and may suspect Curtis of hiding things from her again. Curtis will warn Jordan about Sidwell, but Jordan will stay confident that she can handle him. Portia will worry that Jordan’s actions could bring trouble not only to herself but to everyone around her, including Curtis.

Anna will also remain at The Savoy and will continue her interaction with Professor Dalton. Anna will become more suspicious as Dalton reveals he used to teach at Berkeley and recently moved to Port Charles. Dalton’s background will raise more questions for Anna, especially with Emma attending PCU where Dalton now teaches. Anna will not act immediately but will start quietly gathering more information.

Josslyn will continue her mission to get closer to Professor Dalton. Following Vaughn’s orders, she will try to stand out from the other candidates vying for the research assistant position. Josslyn will approach Dalton at the bar and make another effort to impress him. She will need to move fast, knowing that competition is stiff and Dalton’s trust is key to her assignment moving forward.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

