What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 30, 2025)?

In the April 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie Logan recently caught Daphne Rose red-handed during a tense moment with Zende. She overheard a conversation that confirmed Daphne's connection to Steffy and exposed her “irresistible” perfume that’s had everyone— from Carter to random models— acting out of character.

Ad

Katie didn’t hold back and confronted Daphne with what she knew, hinting that the scent might not be just perfume. Meanwhile, Ridge told Eric he’s committed to Taylor, but his eyes and heart told a different story after Brooke appeared in that couture wedding dress. Taylor walked in on Ridge, lost in thought and clearly affected, but Ridge covered quickly.

On Wednesday, April 30, spoilers suggest that Katie will not back down. She’s expected to go after Daphne again, calling her out for everything— her lies, her relationship with Carter, and that mysterious scent. Ridge, on the other hand, will keep struggling with his feelings for Brooke.

Ad

Trending

Eric’s words will sit heavy on his mind, especially now that Taylor is reading the signs. There’s also a chance fans will get more of Will Spencer and Electra Forrester, while Liam’s condition may come up again. With all this unfolding, tomorrow’s episode will set the stage for another round of personal and professional chaos at Forrester Creations.

What to expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

On April 30, Katie Logan will press even harder in her confrontation with Daphne Rose. After hearing enough during Daphne’s talk with Zende, Katie will take the gloves off. She will remind Daphne that her perfume— more than just a scent— has raised questions. Katie will mention how Carter, and others at the fashion show, appeared entranced after getting a whiff of it.

Ad

She will imply that whatever was in that bottle wasn’t just meant to smell good, but to manipulate. Katie will demand answers about how Daphne came to Forrester Creations and why Steffy brought her in under the radar.

Daphne will try to stay calm, but Katie won’t let up. She will push until Daphne is forced to defend her motives and her relationship with Carter. Katie will accuse her of crossing the line, both professionally and personally, especially considering how Hope was once involved with Carter. Katie will warn Daphne to stay away from Carter moving forward, or prepare for consequences.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester will still be processing his father’s words. Eric told him flat-out that he believes Ridge belongs with Brooke, not Taylor. Ridge will flash back to the runway show where Brooke stunned in a wedding gown and remember how that moment made him feel. Taylor will assume Ridge is distracted by business stress, but Ridge will continue to replay the way Brooke looked— and what Eric said— over and over again.

Ad

Ridge will find himself alone later in the episode and might even reach for one of Brooke’s old designs or photos. He won’t make a decision yet, but the signs will keep pointing toward him second-guessing his future with Taylor. He’ll recall telling Eric he was committed to Taylor, but that commitment will start to feel shaky.

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

There’s also a strong chance the The Bold and the Beautiful episode will include more scenes between Will Spencer and Electra Forrester. Their connection has been growing in the background, and this could be the episode where Electra opens up more about her past or Will admits his feelings.

Ad

It may be a lighter subplot, but it could connect back to the family drama, especially if Katie finds out what Will is up to.

Finally, Liam Spencer’s condition may come up again in The Bold and the Beautiful. His inoperable brain tumor has left questions hanging. Someone— possibly Hope— could mention his health, adding emotional weight to everything else going on at Forrester.

The episode will likely end with more tension rising between Katie and Daphne, and Ridge caught between what he promised and what he truly wants.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More