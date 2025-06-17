Who is Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know 

After over a decade away, Jack Wagner returns as the charismatic and often controversial Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful. The original character, introduced on March 28, 2003, came back to the show on 16th June, 2025. He is bringing a potential opportunity for the show's current summer saga with Brooke Logan.

This marks Wagner's second comeback on The Bold and the Beautiful since he initially left in 2012. He last reprised the role for the show's 35th anniversary special back in March of 2022. He shared screen time with long-time co-star Katherine Kelly Lang. His return in 2025 is more impactful, bringing Nick back into the fold of the main storyline.

About Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick Marone is the son of Massimo Marone and Jackie Payne, making him Ridge Forrester's half-brother. He initially arrived in Los Angeles under extreme conditions after being a survivor of a shipwreck before becoming involved with Brooke Logan romantically. This laid the groundwork for an extended rivalry with Ridge that lasted for years.

During his time on the show, Nick was characterized by his torrid relationships and emotional depth. His affair with Brooke was at the center of his early plotlines, and he was at one point believed to be the father of her son R.J., although a later paternity test established Ridge as the true father.

Love, family, and conflict

Nick's love life was always full of drama. Aside from Brooke, he was involved seriously with Bridget Forrester, Taylor Hayes, and Katie Logan. He wedded Bridget and fathered a son, Logan, with her, though the baby unfortunately passed away shortly after delivery.

His union with Taylor Hayes also had tremendous complications. Their son Jack was born through surrogacy using a donated egg from Brooke, which resulted in emotional complications and custody battles. Later, Nick got sole custody of Jack and raised him as a single parent.

Nick and Katie Logan's romance was brief but fiery. Katie got pregnant with Nick's child but miscarried, contributing to the overabundance of emotional baggage that Nick's numerous love storylines carried.

What to expect from Nick's return on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Nick’s return is not just a cameo. The script makes it clear: he’s here on business—possibly involving Forrester Creations’ latest expansion—but it’s his motives that drive intrigue. With Ridge and Brooke once again on shaky ground, Nick’s timing is suspiciously perfect.

Wagner's return as Nick coincides with a storyline centered on Brooke and Ridge's existing relationship issues. His return has the potential to reignite old emotions and unresolved drama. Details are scarce, but initial reports suggest that Nick's return will last several episodes and directly connect to Brooke's ongoing storyline.

The plot provides long-time fans a sense of nostalgia while offering up new drama. With Nick's checkered past and strong connections to major characters, his arrival is guaranteed to stir up trouble in Los Angeles.

Jack Wagner's performance as Nick Marone is still among the most interesting in The Bold and the Beautiful's history. His 2025 return not only pays tribute to the rich history of the show but also provides an opportunity for a new drama. Whether he is a love rival, voice of reason, or surprise ally, Nick's return is set to make waves once more.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

