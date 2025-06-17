The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (June 18 to 27, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful is poised to deliver two weeks of chaos and drama as some of the biggest stories take sharp, unexpected turns. Luna Nozawa’s obsession crosses the line, Nick Marone makes a bold decision that shocks the Logan family, and Steffy Forrester experiences a mother’s nightmare.

Ad

Ridge Forrester is pushed to the brink of jealousy and confrontation, and Taylor Hayes realizes her time with Ridge is ending. Brooke Logan is caught between two men: one from her past and one from her present, both of whom want her.

Hope Logan is facing her issues as she grapples with fears about her engagement, and Remy Pryce may find himself the target of Luna's spiraling plan.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Trending

Luna targets Hayes as her scheme intensifies on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna's actions become more and more troubling as she uses a long telescopic lens camera to stalk Steffy and Hayes from a distance. Her fixation brings her close to Hayes, secretly, where she hands him a gift, which seems innocent enough; however, this sets the stage for something even more threatening.

Ad

Ad

With trust established, Luna seems ready to abduct the child from the premises, creating a major crisis for Steffy. This could end with Hayes gone forever and Steffy in a predicament where Luna ultimately starts directing communication/interactions/demands. Luna appears to be using Hayes as ransom for something deeper, unknown to this point.

Nick kisses Brooke, angering Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick Marone makes a dramatic splashy arrival back to Los Angeles and wastes no time getting back to a former flame, Brooke. Nick persists and charms, and turns into a kiss, leading Brooke into emotional chaos.

Ad

Brooke returns to her sister Katie for advice, but the chaos goes far beyond the Logan home. Ridge witnesses Nick's pursuit of Brooke, and the two confrontations become heated.

Although Ridge is presently with Taylor, it appears that Ridge has still not worked through his feelings for Brooke, which perturbs Taylor. Nick enjoys every minute of the confrontation as he gets to antagonize Ridge and separate him from Brooke.

Ad

Steffy and Hope battle over Daphne on The Bold and the Beautiful

Tensions build between Steffy and Hope, especially as Steffy tries to get Daphne Rose to return to Los Angeles. Hope, engaged to Carter Walton, feels more than ‘uncomfortable,’ due to Daphne’s past obsession with him.

Hope’s objection is apparent, claiming Steffy is looking for trouble. It remains to be seen whether Daphne accepts the invite or whether it is an ongoing turmoil for perspective.

Ad

However, this situation raises more tension between the two women. If Daphne finds her way back into this situation, Hope’s anxiety about her future with Carter may compel her to spiral out of control.

Taylor faces the truth, Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor is not oblivious to the friction between Ridge and Nick over Brooke. She is starting to see the writing on the wall that Ridge may not be over his ex-wife, despite his endeavors to move on.

Ad

Ad

With Ridge and Taylor’s relationship already frayed, Taylor may have realized that an important decision is looming. If Ridge continues to let unresolved feelings for Brooke drive his behavior towards Taylor, she could come to a reasonable decision to walk away before she gets hurt. Things may not be looking good for Taylor, as this love triangle continues in full force.

Remy Pryce could be caught up in Luna’s orbit on The Bold and the Beautiful

Remy could unknowingly become part of Luna’s scheme. With Hayes presumably missing and Luna engaging in the crisis, Sheila Sharpe could then believe that Remy knows more than he is letting on.

Ad

If Luna persuades Remy to help her, willingly or under duress, he and his future could be in a serious predicament. This could determine whether Hayes is rescued promptly or if it becomes even worse.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More