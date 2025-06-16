I absolutely hate how far Luna’s obsession on The Bold and the Beautiful has gone—and what it could mean for Hayes

When Luna first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, I was willing to give her a chance. She had a vague history, was bubbly, and wanted to be a part of a cheerful personality, and seemed eager to connect with the Forrester family.

Now, however, with her getting further away from reality and more desperate, emotionally driven with each episode, I can’t help but be concerned. This feeling has only grown stronger with the recent development of her obsession with Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's personal opinion and may contain spoilers.

From romantic fantasy to disconcerting reality on

The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna’s obsession with Finn has morphed into something very unhealthy. Her notion that, if Steffy were to be removed from the picture, he would somehow magically see her as “the one” is perplexing.

Finn has, time and again, made it clear that Steffy is his heart, and that his family is his priority. Luna's refusal to accept that very clear truth just makes every scene she appears in exponentially more uncomfortable.

And now, finding out that she's it, turned her focus onto Hayes as a part of her demented plan is, truthfully, tough to watch. I've been watching the show for a while now, and I have seen my fair share of villains and psychotic characters come and go. However, this involves a child, so it takes it to a whole new level of emotional discomfort.

It is one thing to be heartbroken or even a little scheming. It is something very different to be trying to emotionally traumatize a mother by manipulating her child. What makes it especially jarring is that Luna is a character who was never framed as a villain on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Between her backstory with Poppy, her relationship with the Forresters, and her overall nature, it looked like an upward direction, or at least a conflicted, morally grey direction.

Instead, what we've got is a character spiraling out of control, practicing at the shooting range, and talking about separation as if it were some sort of revenge tactic. This is not just deluded, but dangerous even by The Bold and the Beautiful standards.

Hayes deserves better on The Bold and the Beautiful

The culmination of everything makes me think of how traumatic even a close call could be for someone like Hayes at his young age. Being in the middle of his parents' complicated relationships is certainly not a blessing.

To threaten that connection, as Luna suggests, to "make Steffy understand," is cruel and beyond reproach. While I realize this is a soap, and that high drama can be part of the draw, I do find myself worried about what it means. It's one thing for characters to be fighting for love or making messy choices.

But to treat someone like Luna as if she were a villain capable of harming a child is something different to me. I have no sympathy for her now, and now it feels like she is just a plot device and no longer really a character.

I sincerely hope that this storyline doesn't end with Hayes being put in actual danger. I also hope the show allows Luna to be stopped from going too far over the line. Hopefully, she can confront herself before she gets to the point of no return.

There's still time for her to come face to face with her behavior and view it in a way that is not only destructive in the end. Right now, watching her spiral is not only uncomfortable, it's downright sad. Also, let's face it, if anything were to happen to Hayes, I don't think The Bold and the Beautiful fans would forgive it easily.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More