The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Nick’s shocking return, Luna targets Hayes, and Brooke's heart reignites

The week of June 16 to June 20, 2025, is set to be a game-changer on The Bold and the Beautiful, as rewired memories are reignited, hidden agendas come to light, and dangerous obsessions take a dark turn. The weekly preview shows a familiar face back in Los Angeles as Nick Marone shows up unannounced, and he will make an impression, especially on Brooke.

Meanwhile, Luna's intended behavior is becoming more erratic, and her next action has the potential to put an innocent child at risk. Now, Hayes will come to the forefront of Luna's increasingly nefarious plan, all so she can carve out a place in Finn's life. Tension ratchets up between Steffy and Luna. A visit to the beach house may be a defining moment in this story arc.

Ridge is once again caught in the middle of Brooke and Taylor. Katie has her intrigue after reconnecting with Brooke and confronting some personal revelations. Hope faces unexpected tribulations as her future with Carter is disrupted in ways she never expected.

Surrounded by escalating emotions and fast-approaching confrontations, this week is sure to leave us with some explosive commentary.

Nick’s return throws Brooke off balance on The Bold and the Beautiful

When Nick Marone comes back to town and kisses Brooke, she won’t know what hit her. This will not be just a casual visit; Nick comes back with a purpose, and he's got history with Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful.

While she will be shocked by his resurgence, it will be hard to hide the fact that she hasn't fully buried the past. As Brooke tries to navigate through her difficult relationship with Nick, Ridge will not be happy to find his half-brother's sudden interest in her life.

Ridge's displeasure will only add more tension to their already difficult situation and could drive a wedge just when Brooke tries to reclaim her balanced emotions.

Katie will certainly get the story straight from Brooke and offer her opinion on who belongs by her sister's side, Nick or Ridge. Her impressions could sway Brooke's thinking as she contemplates what to do next.

Luna's plan takes a deadly turn on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna's fixation on Finn will evolve into unhealthy resentment towards Steffy. After witnessing a sweet moment between Finn and Hayes, Luna will become obsessed with the child.

She will track Steffy and Hayes to the beach house and use the opportunity to approach the boy when he’s alone. What starts as a harmless visit, presenting Hayes a gift, will quickly set the stage for much more concerning developments.

Having previously toyed with the idea of violence against Steffy to remove her life, Luna may soon come around to using the child to get what she wants. Luna's delusions, compounded with her view of Steffy as manipulating Finn, mean abducting Hayes could become her next logical move.

If she can portray herself as a savior, she can once again make the illusion possible where she seems to be the star, despite the very real risk she poses that will ultimately endanger Hayes.

Brooke and the pangs of emotion and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will experience emotional stress as she becomes increasingly isolated in her home. Hope and Beth may be moving out, and if this happens, she will have to tackle her feelings alone, making her more susceptible to Nick’s advances.

It will be a bittersweet talk between Taylor and Ridge, as the former will discuss the latter's lingering feelings for Brooke. Taylor will be forced to accept that Brooke still has a place in Ridge's heart, even if he has chosen to be with her.

This realization will ruin any sense of confidence Taylor had about being with Ridge. The tension and friction between Brooke and Taylor will soon become evident as they face one another again, with both Nick and Ridge caught in the middle on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

