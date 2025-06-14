The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (June 9 to 13, 2025): Poppy warns Finn about the consequences of his actions, while Luna faces Steffy

In the previous week of The Bold and the Beautiful, a chain of intense moments unfolded in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations and shocking twists. Poppy visited Finn to talk about Luna and what she had been up to. Poppy warned Finn about the consequences that he might have to face if he decided to anger Luna.

Ad

Meanwhile, on the CBS soap opera, Luna attempted to target Steffy out of rage of fury. She even practiced her gun targets on Steffy's photograph. As a result, Ridge and Taylor started worrying about the situation. They became extremely concerned about Steffy's safety, as she was Luna's latest target.

Later, Steffy faced Luna in a deadly situation. Finn and Steffy had a close encounter with Luna at the cliff house when the latter attempted to hurt Taylor. Luna made it clear that Steffy was stopping her from fixing her relationship with her father, Finn. Steffy assured everyone that she was not afraid of Luna.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from June 9 to 13, 2025

Poppy warned Finn about the consequences of his actions

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on June 10, 2025, Poppy visited Finn and Li to talk about Luna and everything she had been planning to do in the city. Li expressed her anger over Luna's actions.

Ad

In the meantime, Poppy stated that she was worried about what Luna would do next. She explained that she recently met Deacon and Sheila and learned about Luna's threats from them. Li asked Poppy to get Luna out of the city to prevent any more trouble.

Later, Poppy warned Finn about the consequences of his actions and urged him not to do anything to make Luna angry. Furthermore, she warned him, saying things could get out of hand if Luna got triggered and ended up creating chaos for everyone around.

Ad

Ridge and Taylor became concerned about Steffy's safety

Ad

During the June 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn assured Steffy that he would not let Luna come anywhere near her. He promised that he would prevent Luna from doing any harm to Steffy.

Taylor and Ridge overheard Finn's statements and appreciated his efforts to protect Steffy. Previously, Luna made it clear that she wanted to target Steffy. She ended up practicing her gun targets on Steffy's photograph.

Considering Luna's actions, Ridge and Taylor started worrying about Steffy. They expressed their concern about Steffy's safety, as she was Luna's latest target. Although Finn vowed to protect Steffy at any cost, Ridge and Taylor feared that Luna could go to any length to harm Steffy.

Ad

Steffy faced Luna at the cliff house

In the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna stormed into the cliff house to hurt Taylor. Steffy finally faced Luna and experienced her wrath. Despite having a close encounter with Luna, Steffy managed to come out safe.

Luna confirmed that she hated Steffy because she was becoming an obstacle for her. Luna believed that Steffy was stopping her from fixing her relationship with Finn, her biological father. As a result, Luna hatched a plan to remove Steffy from the picture to get what she wanted.

Ad

Ridge asked Steffy to be extremely careful. He even vowed to protect the family from Luna's questionable actions. However, Steffy remained calm and announced that she was not afraid of Luna anymore. Later, Steffy confronted Luna once again and kicked her out of the house.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on June 9, 2025, Luna ran into Remy in the shooting range, where she practiced her gun targets. When Remy asked about her strange behavior, Luna said she intended to use her gun skills to target Steffy. However, Remy was confused as to why Luna hated Steffy so much.

During the June 13, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Brooke decided to stay late at the office of Forrester Creations, as she did not want to return to an empty home without Ridge. She informed Hope that Ridge had gone home a long time ago. When Hope asked why Brooke was not going home, the latter revealed that she did not want to be alone.

Ad

Also Read: "I want her gone" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over Luna's future as villainous storyline divides viewers

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More