The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 19, 2025): Steffy asks Hope to come back to Forrester Creations and Liam gets disappointed

The Bold and the Beautiful aired for the first time on the CBS Network in 1987 and was created by the producer couple Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the wealthy Carter, Spencer, Logan, and Forrester families. The Bold and the Beautiful delves into themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, and scandals.

In the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester spent time comforting each other about Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor diagnosis in Brooke's apartment, Liam Spencer gets a glimmer of hope as Finn suggests some new tests, while Daphne Rose and Carter Walton spent time together.

Everything that happened on the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan spent time looking at baby pictures of Beth with her and Liam Spencer, and Steffy Forrester came in. Steffy arrived and spoke to Hope regarding how both of them ought to be grateful to have been a part of Liam's life.

The two women discussed how upset their daughters, Kelly and Beth, would be if Liam were to pass away from his inoperable brain tumor and how big of a void he would end up leaving them with. Both Hope and Steffy got emotional discussing how Liam's health could progress and ended up comforting each other.

Steffy admitted that she had been extremely angry at Hope before, while Hope admitted that she had a horrible part to play in the coup that she had organized with Carter Walton against the Forrester Creations company.

Steffy embraced Hope and asked her to reunite with them and come back to Forrester Creations. The latter thanked Steffy for extending a helping hand to her and said that both of them needed each other now more than ever.

In the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, both women reunited with each other and came together, just like Liam Spencer had wanted. One of his last wishes before he thought he would pass away from his tumor had been that both of the women should find their way back to each other. Meanwhile, at John Finn Finnegan's office, Liam went over to meet him at the hospital.

Finn informed Liam that the neurological team at the hospital wanted to run a few more tests on him and try to find out more details about his tumor. Liam seemed to light up at the possibility that there could be a cure for him, but Finn told him that he did not want to get his hopes up by seeming positive before they had the reports.

Finn asked Liam to try to pour all his energy into looking after himself. After a while, the results arrived, and Finn sadly informed Liam that there had been no changes in his condition.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Carter Walton told Daphne Rose that Hope wanted to spend her future with Liam and seemed to be heartbroken. Daphne offered him emotional support and told him that he should open himself up to better days and share his worries with her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

