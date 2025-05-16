The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 16, 2025): Did Hope tell Liam she still loves him?

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode, aired on Friday, May 16, 2025, Hope told Liam she didn’t want to stay apart and broke down in his arms, saying she’d always love him. Carter overheard and was visibly upset. At Forrester, Brooke warned Daphne that Hope and Carter still loved each other, but Daphne stood her ground. Steffy struggled with Liam’s illness, telling Taylor and Finn she felt helpless and angry.

Hope told Liam she still loves him and broke down in tears. The conversation happened at Brooke’s house, where Hope confessed she didn’t want to be apart from him anymore. She said their future was supposed to be together, and cried as she hugged him. Carter was standing at the door and heard everything. He was visibly shaken, holding back tears.

While Hope poured her heart out, Liam stayed calm and supportive. He reminded her of their shared memories and the importance of cherishing the time they have left. Despite her emotional breakdown, Liam gently encouraged her to let go and think about her future. He told her she deserved happiness and urged her to consider fixing things with Carter.

Even though Hope admitted she still had strong feelings for Liam, she didn’t deny her love for Carter either. Liam said the way she looked at Carter now was the way she used to look at him. That made Carter feel like an afterthought. Hope stayed behind with Liam while Carter walked away, feeling crushed. That moment changed everything for all three of them and set the stage for what would happen next.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Carter take Daphne to his loft after hearing Hope’s confession?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, Carter left the office with Daphne and took her to his loft. After overhearing Hope tell Liam she still loved him, Carter returned to Forrester Creations angry and upset. He walked in on Brooke and Daphne talking. Brooke told Daphne she believed Carter was the right man for Hope and urged him not to give up. Once Brooke left, Carter made it clear he was struggling.

Daphne asked what happened, and he said, “Hope happened.” He told her he couldn’t stay at the office, and she insisted on going with him. At the loft, Carter barely spoke during the ride, and Daphne picked up on his pain. Once they got inside, he said he had ruined every relationship he’s been in and blamed himself for everything.

Daphne reminded him that he’s a good man and that Hope was the one who let him down. She pointed out Hope’s history of going back to Liam and said she always feared this would happen. Carter admitted he felt like he had almost given up his whole life for Hope, only to be pushed aside. He told Daphne she had been right about Hope all along.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Liam urge Hope to forgive Carter?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, Liam directly told Hope to forgive Carter and give their relationship another chance. During their emotional conversation at Brooke’s house, Hope asked if Liam wished Steffy hadn’t told her about his diagnosis.

He said no, but he regretted they didn’t have more time before she started looking at him differently. He told her that time was limited and they had to make the most of it. Liam reminded her that she deserves love and a future, and encouraged her to reconnect with Carter.

He said the details of their past fights didn’t matter anymore, and that if she still loved Carter, she should go and make things right. Hope didn’t deny her love for Carter, but was hesitant because of the betrayal. Liam pushed her to see the bigger picture, saying forgiveness would bring happiness.

He said thinking about other people’s happiness gave him peace, and he wanted to leave knowing she was okay. Hope listened closely as Liam said she looks at Carter now the way she used to look at him. He told her not to waste time and to repair her relationship before it was too late. Hope didn’t leave right away, but she was moved.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Daphne try to get closer to Carter after Hope's rejection?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, Daphne made a clear move to get closer to Carter after seeing how much Hope hurt him. After leaving Forrester Creations together, Daphne followed Carter to his loft and stayed by his side.

She told him she hated seeing him in pain and reminded him that she had warned him about Hope. Carter admitted he thought he and Hope were on the same page and believed she loved him. He said he thought they had both accepted their mistakes and were building something real. But after overhearing Hope tell Liam she still loved him, Carter felt betrayed.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne reassured him that he wasn’t to blame and that he had just chosen the wrong person to believe in. She pointed out that Hope always circles back to Liam, the father of her child. Daphne said Carter deserved better and told him she would be there for him, now and always.

Carter didn’t push her away. Instead, he seemed to appreciate her support. Daphne saw an opening, and she took it. She didn’t pressure him but was clear about where she stood. She stayed by his side, hoping this would be the moment things finally shifted in her favor.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

