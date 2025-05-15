Days of Our Lives recap (May 15, 2025): Did Steve and Shawn miss the Versavix by minutes during the lab break-in?

In the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Steve and Shawn broke into the Versavix lab, only to find the drug already gone. Kevin had taken the entire batch and escaped through the emergency exit. Philip panicked after learning the lab had been compromised. Kayla covered for Steve while Stephanie questioned her.

Steve and Shawn broke into Dr. Russell’s lab while Kevin was still inside. Kevin had been on the phone with Philip and took the entire dose of Versavix, hoping no one would notice it was missing. When Kevin heard someone coming, he slipped out the emergency exit. Steve and Shawn made it inside just moments later. They quickly realized that the Versavix was gone.

Steve checked the lab's footage and confirmed someone had just left through the emergency door. They brought the bad news back to Kayla, who was covering for them the whole time. Steve told her that the break-in had failed and that someone else got to the drug first. Outside the lab, Steve and Shawn agreed they couldn’t let Bo die and would have to come up with another plan.

Meanwhile, Philip, who orchestrated the break-in, ignored Kevin’s panicked call and pretended nothing happened. He ran into Xander in Horton Square and acted like everything was fine, hiding the fact that the whole plan was already falling apart.

Days of Our Lives: Did Paulina strike a deal with Xander to save Chanel from a lawsuit?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Yes, Paulina and Xander agreed on a deal that would end the lawsuit if she helped him secure the hospital deal.

Paulina showed up at Xander’s office with a box of pastries and a fake smile. Xander immediately called her out and asked if she was there to talk him out of suing Chanel. Paulina said Chanel made an honest mistake at Sweet Bits, mixing up the scones, and begged him to drop the lawsuit. However, Xander didn’t budge. He said this wasn’t the first mistake at Sweet Bits and that the bakery might be better off shut down.

Paulina asked what it would take to make this all go away, to which he replied that he needed help convincing the hospital board to let him buy Salem University Hospital. He believed Paulina had influence with Abe and the other members. Paulina asked if Theo could get a job out of this, too.

Xander agreed and said if she helped make the board vote go in his favor, he’d forget about the lawsuit. Paulina accepted the deal, and they shook hands on it, sealing the agreement. Chanel remained unaware that her mom was trading political favors to keep Sweet Bits out of legal trouble with Xander.

Days of Our Lives: Did Marlena warn Tate about Sophia’s feelings after his birthday surprise?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Yes, Marlena told Tate that his kind gestures might confuse Sophia and could lead her on. After Tate surprised Sophia with dinner, pink decorations, and a corsage to fake a prom night, Marlena stepped in to talk. She praised his efforts but asked if he really understood how Sophia felt.

Tate said they were just friends now and insisted there were no romantic feelings between them. However, Marlena wasn’t convinced. She reminded him that cooking dinner, decorating the house, and planning a special night could send the wrong message.

Tate denied having feelings for Sophia and said he still cared about Holly. Marlena told him that if he wasn’t careful, Sophia might think there was more to it. She said it would be better to clarify things before emotions got tangled. Marlena also told him that his actions mattered, especially with Sophia just turning 18 and in a vulnerable position.

Tate nodded and didn’t argue, but he didn’t say he would change anything either. Meanwhile, Sophia was over the moon about the evening. She thought Tate really cared and hadn’t told her family about the adoption agency visit. Marlena stayed quiet, watching both teens navigate a situation that was clearly more complicated than they realized.

Days of Our Lives: Did Kevin steal the entire Versavix batch during the break-in?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Yes, Kevin took the whole batch of Versavix and left nothing behind in the lab in Days of Our Lives. Philip had ordered Kevin to sneak into the lab and steal just one dose of the drug, hoping it wouldn’t be noticed. But once Kevin got inside and saw the setup, he panicked.

The doses were already separated, and he didn’t know which one to take. Instead of risking getting it wrong, he took all of it. Kevin called Philip in a panic after escaping, but Philip didn’t answer as he was too busy trying to act calm while having a conversation with Xander. Kevin later called again and said the whole batch was now in his possession. Philip told him to return it, but it was already too late.

Steve and Shawn had already found out the drug was missing. Back at the lab, they realized someone had left just seconds before they arrived. Kayla learned that their plan failed and that no backup dose existed. Kevin was now holding the only supply of the drug.

In Days of Our Lives, Philip realized that if the lab did an inventory check, they would know exactly what was missing, and their plan could be exposed. The entire mission was now at risk of being discovered.

