What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 8, 2025)?

In the May 7, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Hope finally learned the truth about Liam’s condition after Steffy showed up at Brooke’s place and dropped the bomb—Liam is dying. Before that, Liam had been dancing around the truth, dodging questions from Hope while pretending everything was fine.

He claimed he was staying at Steffy’s for convenience, but Finn and Steffy had already urged him to tell Hope the truth. At the same time, Deacon surprised Brooke by voicing concerns over Carter’s involvement with Hope, while Carter was busy fending off Daphne’s last attempt to win him over. Everyone had something to hide or confess, but nothing hit harder than Steffy’s emotional reveal to Hope.

In the May 8 episode, Steffy is expected to lay out all the details of Liam’s condition for Hope, including the severity of his diagnosis and what the coming months might look like. This conversation won’t just be emotional, it’ll force Hope to decide how involved she wants to be in Liam’s remaining time.

Meanwhile, Luna will try to push forward with building a relationship with Finn, going against both Steffy and Li’s warnings. With Steffy distracted by Hope, Luna might take a bold step to reach Finn directly.

What to expect from the May 8, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Tomorrow on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will sit down with Hope and walk her through the full truth about Liam’s condition. After revealing the bombshell that Liam is dying, she will now explain how long he has known, what his symptoms are, and why he didn’t say anything sooner.

Hope will be shown reacting in real time, trying to process the fact that Liam has an inoperable brain tumor. Steffy will also talk about her decision to tell Hope, despite Liam’s repeated requests to keep it to himself. She will bring up Beth and stress that Hope deserves time to help prepare their daughter for what’s coming.

As that conversation unfolds at Brooke’s house, the focus will shift to Il Giardino, where Luna will be seen talking with Sheila. Luna will tell Sheila she’s ready to build a relationship with Finn, no matter what Steffy or Li think.

Sheila will encourage her to go for it, especially while Steffy is distracted. Sheila will point out that this might be Luna’s only shot while Finn is alone and vulnerable. Luna will then make it clear that she plans to talk to Finn directly, even if it risks more tension with Steffy.

Meanwhile, back at the cliff house, Finn will still be trying to support Liam while balancing the pressure of keeping this diagnosis a secret. He will tell Liam again that this isn’t something he can hide forever.

Finn will warn him that his symptoms could become more noticeable very soon, and then everyone, including Beth, will know something is wrong. Liam will insist on controlling the situation his way. He will push back, saying he doesn’t want people walking on eggshells or acting like he’s already gone. Finn won’t argue, but he will make it clear that the clock is ticking.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, Carter will continue thinking about Hope. After yesterday’s phone call, Carter will be shown looking distracted at Forrester Creations. He may even revisit past decisions that led to their breakup. Daphne will still be around, possibly hoping he’ll reconsider her offer to move forward with her. But Carter will make it clear he hasn’t let go of Hope yet.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode will end with Steffy giving Hope the next steps—what doctors have said, what treatments aren’t possible, and what Liam wants from the time he has left. Hope will have to decide how to show up for him, even if he hasn’t asked her to.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

