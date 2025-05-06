General Hospital recap (May 6, 2025): Did Brad expose anything to Drew?

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on May 6, 2025. In this episode, Lois pleaded with Dante to get involved in mending things between Lulu and Brook Lynn, leading to questions about Dante possibly finding out that he is the father of Brook Lynn’s child. Elsewhere, Alexis tried to figure out how to tell her daughter Kristina she wanted the latter admitted to a mental health facility.

Meanwhile, Brad gave Drew a major hint about the ketamine injection. In this episode, Drew continued his search to figure out who had drugged him, and Brad was the next stop. Portia had earlier threatened Brad, warning him not to push his luck; however, that didn’t stop the latter from making his move.

He went to Drew and admitted he had information, but attached conditions to it. Brad said he would talk only if the congressman agreed to meet his personal needs. The episode didn’t clarify what those needs were, but Drew looked annoyed.

Brad hinted that someone close to Drew was involved in the injection incident. Though he didn’t name anyone outright, Brad was clearly trying to position himself as someone useful. Drew didn’t dismiss him and agreed to continue the conversation. The episode ended with Drew walking away with a possible lead while Brad smirked, knowing he now had something the former wanted.

General Hospital: Does Dante find out he’s the father of Brook Lynn’s child?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

No, Dante still doesn’t know that he’s the father of Brook Lynn’s child. In the May 6 episode, Lois confronted Dante and pushed him hard to step in and fix things between Lulu and Brook Lynn.

She repeatedly hinted at a deeper reason why Dante needed to act now. The latter looked confused and frustrated by Lois’ urgency, while she came close to spilling the truth but held back. Nearly everyone around Dante knows the truth except for him.

Lulu avoided the confrontation but seemed visibly anxious, possibly knowing what Lois was trying to do. Brook Lynn, meanwhile, stayed distant from Dante, avoiding any direct conversation about the child. Despite the pressure, the reveal hasn’t happened yet. The episode ended with Dante still in the dark, and Lois shaking her head in frustration. The truth was clearly close to coming out, but not yet.

General Hospital: What happens between Alexis and Kristina?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In this episode, Alexis does not tell Kristina about the mental facility plan. She debated how to bring it up, but never went through with the conversation. Kristina remained unaware of Alexis’ specific intentions but sensed something was off.

Instead of talking to her mother, Kristina turned to Lucky and shared that she believed Alexis wanted to send her away. But Lucky’s response stunned her, as he said Alexis might not be in the wrong for it. Kristina didn’t expect Lucky to take Alexis’ side, and it made her question what her next move should be.

Alexis, on the other hand, was seen pacing around and second-guessing herself. She didn’t speak to anyone else about it, and the conversation with Kristina remained avoided. The two shared no meaningful exchange in this episode, leaving the issue unresolved. The tension remained, but the fallout is likely coming soon.

General Hospital: Why did Rocco apologize at the beach?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Rocco apologized because he drank grog and caused concern. After the beach party incident, where Rocco passed out due to alcohol, the latest episode showed him trying to make things right.

He admitted to drinking the grog even though he didn’t fully understand what it was. He told Dante that he just wanted to fit in and didn’t expect things to go that far. Rocco looked embarrassed and regretful, and Dante told him they’d talk more later but appreciated the former's honesty.

Other characters also briefly mentioned the incident while worrying about the kind of influence Gio might have had. Rocco’s apology was short but sincere; the scene was used to close the loop on the beach party chaos. Rocco didn’t appear much after that moment, but his confession suggested that the family would deal with the aftermath in future episodes. The drinking storyline may not be over yet.

