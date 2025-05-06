General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 7 to 16, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Divulged secrets threaten to jeopardize the wrong targets on General Hospital's upcoming storyline. As investigations speed up, Drew stumbles onto unexpected information. Elsewhere, the real culprits, Portia and Nina, fear the disclosure of their handiwork. Meanwhile, Kristina will scramble to keep peace with her unconditional well-wisher, Alexis.

The past couple of weeks on General Hospital were filled with action and danger. On one hand, Sonny's successful surgery culminated in an attempt on his life. While Brick managed to thwart the assailant, the peril exists. Meanwhile, the Davis sisters grilled their mother about Kristina's commitment papers.

Port Charles residents had a glimpse of the other side of their elected Congressman, as a drugged Drew made a public spectacle of himself with escort Jacinda. However, Nina's plan to have Willow look at Drew's negative side did not work out.

Elsewhere. Lulu filmed and released Drew's drugged antics. She also got an assignment to write on adoption, freaking out BLQ, who sent Chase to warn Lulu. As Lulu and Dante spoke about this, they opened up to their feelings.

General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, will continue to showcase the emotional rollercoaster of Port Charles residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Drew inches towards the truth

As Tuesday's episode, dated April 29, 2025, showed, a Ketamine-drugged Drew took escort Jacinda to a bar and behaved in a questionable manner. As Willow saw him with the said escort in her bedroom, Drew rushed to an explanation and a blood test.

Currently, Drew knows he was drugged with Ketamine and wants the crime reported. He vaguely remembers Tracy, while his phone location also shows the hospital. In the meantime, a frustrated Brad Cooper has offered to give him information about the incident at a good price.

While the Congressman needs the intel, whether his price will satisfy Brad remains to be seen. Brad may name Portia as one of the culprits, but they both know he cannot pin it on her. Drew may continue to join the dots till the fateful evening.

Whether he manages to get to Nina remains to be seen. Otherwise, he may continue to target Tracy, who he wants punished. Elsewhere, his actions regarding Willow's Germany visit is yet to spill out.

Meanwhile, Portia and Nina will want to stay low after their plan collapsed. On the other hand, Willow Corinthos will forgive Drew and get on with her moving in plan. However, she is due for a friction with Sasha which may be about Drew's latest drama.

General Hospital: Kristina needs to look over her shoulder

On April 24, 2025, Molly Lansing discovered the commitment papers meant for her half-sister, Kristina. After she conveyed the intel to her sister, the two cornered their mother, Alexis, about the same. Since Alexis could not come clean in front of Molly, she kept mum on the topic.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Kristina will continue to worry about the papers and may question her mother again. Moreover, she may reach out to Lucky Spencer, who knows the whole story behind the former's criminal actions. Lucky will counsel her to stop blaming her mother. He may guess why Alexis might have got the papers ready.

Moreover, he may warn her that if Alexis plans to use it, she will be in trouble. This will be disconcerting for Kristina and she may try to patch things up with her mother. So far, Alexis has not told her daughter about Ava Jerome's extortion. She may continue to pay up quietly and try to keep it a secret.

General Hospital: Lulu continues to probe the adoption story

Recently, Rocco attended a beach party with Danny, which was meant for college students. When Danny told Gio, he offered to help. However, after Cody learned all from Gio, he informed Dante, and the latter reached his son on Monday's episode, dated May 5, 2025.

Dante Falconeri wants to arrest Gio for his son's condition. It is likely that Lois will persuade the furious father to let go, piquing Lulu's curiosity. After Rocco comes around, his words will absolve Gio, as the former apoliges to his parents and to Gio. However, Lulu may want to probe further into why Lois was so intent on covering up for Gio.

As such, she will have questions for Ned Quartermaine about Gio under the pretext of her writeup. This is likely to raise Brook Lynn's hackles. Whether she and Chase visit attorney Alexis for this issue remains to be seen.

Other story arcs in the upcoming episodes include Kai's botched-up surgery, Josslyn's further tasks and Drew's decisions. Stay tuned to General Hospital to know more about Lulu's discoveries and Drew's actions.

