What is happening with Willow on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored 

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The show first aired in 1963 and has been on air ever since. General Hospital is set in the fictional island of Port Charles and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent family members of the island.

The theme of the soap opera revolves around the complex family dynamics, marriage, heartbreak, social issues others. In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on April 30th, 2025, Willow Tait was struck with some shocking new information that can alter her relationship with Drew Quartermaine.

Here's everything to know about Willow Tait and her current storyline on the General Hospital

Willow Tait is a fictional character portrayed by Katelyn MacMullen on the daytime soap opera General Hospital in 2018. Willow has been a central character for numerous storylines. Willow is the daughter of Nina Reeves and is married to Michel Corinthos. She is the mother of two children, Wiley and Amelia.

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Willow is currently going through a separation. Willow is currently romantically involved with Michael's uncle, Drew Quatermaine, and has made him the legal guardian for her kids. This has complicated the family dynamics on the soap opera, as in the past, Drew was involved with Nina romantically.

In the episode of General Hospital, Nina and Portia had planned to take down Drew. They had planned to do so, as Nina did not want the custody of her grandchildren to go into the hands of someone like Drew. They had hired Jacida (a H**ker) to drug Drew, she wanted Drew to have a night that he wouldn't want to remember.

While all this was happening, Lulu was secretly filming Drew creating a scene at the Port Charles Grille, Drew just walked into Nina and Portia's plan. Drew was drugged and fell on Jacinda, and Lulu had taken photos and videos of the same. Later that night, Drew took Jacinda home, and the two spent the night together.

The next morning, Willow walked into her apartment, and when she opened the door to her room, to her surprise, she spotted Jacinda in Drew's shirt. After seeing Willow walk in, Jacinda yelled at Willow and said,

“Didn’t your mother teach you to knock?”

To which Willow replied, that it is her place and she is in bed with her boyfriend. Upon knowing this, Jacinda gaslighted Willow by saying that Drew told her that she was told that Willow was away. As she walks out, she says,

"Men need to let off some steam every now and then."

This infuriates Willow, and she slams the door, causing Drew to wake up, who has no memory of what had happened the previous night. As Drew was chasing Willow, she ran off to her mother, Nina, who showed her the videos taken by Lulu and articles that were going viral to defame Drew. This left Willow in a difficult position and confused as to how she would explain this to her kids.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

