Who is Paige Herschell? Everything to know as the actress makes her debut on General Hospital

General Hospital is the longest-running television series in America. The soap opera has been on air for more than six decades. It is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, and the plot revolves around the themes of family betrayal, romantic entanglements, family dynamics, and moral dilemmas. The soap opera revolves around the lives of powerful and affluent families of the fictional town, like the Quatermaines, Spencers, Corinthos, and others.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, Paige Herschell debuted portraying the character of Jacinda, alongside Daniel Crosgrove’s Ezra Boyle. As per Soap Opera Digest, Jacinda is a short-term character on the show.

Here's everything to know about the actress Paige Herschell, who debuted on General Hospital

Paige Herschell is an American actress, singer, and assistant director, born on September 22. Paige is a singer in an L.A.-based swing jazz quartet, San Lyon. She married her bandmate, Drew Cash, on June 21.

Apart from playing the recurring character of Jacinda on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the actress is known for her work in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), The Orville (2017), Billions (2016), American Housewives (2018), FBI (2022), Moonrise (2022), Lioness (2023), and others.

Paige Herschell studied acting and drama at Yale’s School of Drama. She also holds a degree in craft from UCLA and Goldsmiths, University of London.

About Paige's character, Jacinda, on General Hospital

Paige Herschell, who has been introduced as Jacinda on General Hospital, was seen first on the episode that aired on April 23, 2025. According to Soap Opera Digest, Jacinda is a short-term character but with a big impact.

Jacinda is presumed to be someone who is trusted by both Nina and Portia and will be used to take down Drew Cain. In the recent preview of the show (for the week of April 28 - May 2), Jacinda was seen holding a vial that can change the world of Drew Cain. As Drew is a budding politician, leaked information can land him in serious trouble.

As seen in the recent episode, Willow is having an extramarital affair with Drew and has made him the legal guardian for her kids, Amelia and Wiley. Meanwhile, Nina, Willow's biological mother and grandmother to Amelia and Wiley, is determined not to let Drew be their legal guardian if something happens to their parents.

Speculations suggest that Paige's character is going to be a short-lived one on General Hospital. However, her role is going to have a big impact and may change relationship dynamics in Port Charles.

Other developments on the soap opera

1) Sonny Corinthos' health issue

As seen in the previous episode, someone entered the room where Sonny was hospitalized and tried to inject something. Sonny, who is a mob boss, will make it out alive. However, the fans are curious to know who was behind his assassination.

2) Josslyn Jacks on a mission

Josslyn is on a mission for WSB, though the character will face several turmoils, but she is determined and has a goal to complete her mission. She is also determined to impress her professor, Henry Dalton. She wants to complete and be successful in the mission, as she wants to be a research assistant.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

