"She failed miserably” – General Hospital viewers slam failed plot against Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The soap opera first premiered in the year 1963 and has been on the air for over six decades. General Hospital is set in the fictional city of Port Charles and revolves around the lives of powerful families of the city.
In the recent turn of events of the daytime soap opera, fans of General Hospital saw Sonny Corinthos being hospitalized for an urgent heart surgery. While he was in the hospital recovering from the surgery, the situation took a sinister turn when a nurse entered and tried to kill him.
People on social media started discussing the situation. A fan named Patricia Renalis uploaded a post on the official General Hospital Fans group, saying:
"This the woman that tried to take Sonny's life but she failed miserably. Many have tried before but fail, all who is conspiring is just wasting their time."
Many General Hospital fans commented on the post by Patricia Renalis. A fan by the name of George Kopczynski stated:
"Why did you say she failed miserably? Do you have inside intel on what happens next?"
Meanwhile, some fans of the show commented that the storyline was monotonous, and that they were writing the same thing over and over again. Another fan said that Sonny is a mob boss, and so he deserves a better ending than this.
On the other hand, some fans were discussing who the person behind this could be. While some fans speculated that it was Jenz Sidwell, Natalia's ex-husband, others presumed it could be Jack Brennan.
What is currently happening with Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital?
Sonny Corinthos is one of the oldest General Hospital characters. He has been involved in numerous shady activities. In the current scenario of the show, Sonny is suffering from a heart ailment that requires surgery. As seen in the recent turn of events, Sonny distanced himself from Natalia after finding out about her past.
Natalia was previously married to the mob boss Sidwell, who wants to take down Sonny. While he had distanced himself from her, Natalia was in a vulnerable position and opened about his heart ailment to Sidwell. Apart from Natalia, Carly too knows about his condition, as she was the one who accompanied Sonny to the hospital.
Apart from Jenz Sidwell, fans also speculated that Jack Brennan, the head of the WSB, could also be the one who wanted to take Sonny down. However, Jack might not do it because of his closeness with Carly, but if someone from WSB wants to take down Sonny, it could be Colette.
Colette Moreau is the Deputy Chief of WSB, who had earlier warned Jack about including his personal life with Carly, leading to it affecting his professional life at WSB.
Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.