What is happening with Natalia on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is officially the longest-running show in the history of American television. The show was created by Frank and Doris Hursley, and the first episode of the same aired on April 1, 1963. The soap opera is set in the fictional city of Port Charles and revolves around the citizens of the town.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character of Natalia was left in shock as she was fired from Deception Cosmetics by Maxie. Her relationship with Sonny also got compromised after the truth about her past with Sidwell was revealed.

Here's everything you need to know that is happening with Natalia Ramirez in General Hospital

The character of Natalia Ramirez is portrayed by actress Eva LaRue. This character was introduced in February 2024. She plays the part of Alison Rogers' (aka Blaze) mother, on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. She was first seen when she accidentally walked in her daughter's hotel room and found her in bed with Kristina.

Later, Blaze reveals her s*xuality to her mother at a brunch, where Natalia ignores her feelings and thinks that the former is experimenting. To this, Blaze takes offence and leaves her mother. To make things right with her daughter, Natalia meets with Sonny Corinthos (Kristina's father) and understands how to deal with such news.

Sonny helps Natalia and tells her how he found out and how he dealt with Kristina when she came out. After taking his advice, the two bond with each other. Natalia asks Kristina if she could help her by mending the mother-daughter relationship.

Sonny and Natalia came close as their children were dating, also because Kristina was pregnant with the child of Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristina's sister) and TJ Ashford. However, she lost the child and also broke up with Blaze. Blaze blamed her mother, Natalia, for this and left for her tour.

Meanwhile, Natalia and Sonny grew closer; however, the dynamics of their relationship shifted after Sidwell came to Port Charles. Jenz Sidwell is a known mob boss and Natalia's ex-husband. The dynamics changed as she had not revealed that she was married to the famous mob boss and also had a son with him, Marco. Marco now works with his dad, Sidwell.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, Natalia is upset as she lost her job at Deception and the chance to be with Sonny, as the latter had trusted her and was upset as she had hidden this truth about herself, and her past.

About the actor behind Natalia Ramirez in General Hospital

Eva Maria LaRue, the actress who plays Natalia Ramirez on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, is an American actress and model. She was born on December 27, 1966, in Long Beach, California, United States. She has a daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan, with ex-husband John Callahan, who passed away on March 28, 2020. The couple were married from 1996 to 2005.

Apart from the General Hospital, Eva is known for her role in shows, soap operas, and films such as All My Children, Lakeview Terrace, CSI Miami, The Young and the Restless, Fuller House, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

