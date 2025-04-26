"Frienemies” – General Hospital fans divided over Ric and Alexis’ relationship status

General Hospital, the long-running daytime soap opera that airs on the ABC Network, is filled with complex friendships and rivalries. This daytime soap opera is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, and the plot of the show is full of drama, betrayal, dishonesty, and sometimes even supernatural activities.

While there have been questions about how the fans of the daytime soap opera feel about Rick and Alexis, a fan of the show wrote on X that they see the pair as,

"Frenemies"

Comments by fan on the post (Image via X / @Luv’sParasite7£¥)

The fan had commented on a tweet, posted on April 23, 2025, on a fan page of General Hospital that goes by the name GHFandom.

"Do you like Ric & Alexis as friends, lovers, or enemies? #GH," the post read.

The Original post by the fan page of General Hospital (Image via X / @GHFandom)

Some fans of the show commented that they are happy to see them either way, as they love watching them together on screen.

(Image via X /@GHFandom)

On the other hand, some fans want them to stay as either Enemies or Frenemies. Frenemies, that is, they should be friends when it comes to Molly, otherwise, enemies are fine.

(Image via X /@GHFandom)

Everything to know about Rick and Alexis from General Hospital

Rick and Alexis, portrayed by Rick Hearst and Nancy Lee Grahn, respectively, are two of the oldest characters on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character of Alexis was first introduced in 1996, whereas Rick Lansing first appeared on the screen in 2002.

Rick comes to Port Charles in 2002, and soon after that, he reveals that he is the half-brother of Sonny Corinthos. Initially, Rick pursues Alexis and marries her even after knowing that Alexis was previously married to Sonny and they have a daughter together, Kristina. While Sonny was a mob boss who was involved in some shady activities, Rick was a lawyer who lived by principles.

Rick and Alexis have a daughter, Molly Lansing-Davis. During this period, Alexis is also appointed as the District Attorney of the City. While Rick was married to Alexis, he had an affair with Sam McCall, and later it was discovered that Sam McCall is the daughter of Alexis.

Later, Alexis found out that she was diagnosed with second-stage lung cancer. While in chemotherapy, she gathers the courage when she and Jason find out about the relationship between Sam and Rick.

Alexis decides to confront the two and leave him, while taking Molly's full custody. During their custody war in the courtroom, Alexis was going through her chemotherapy. Due to this, the judge chose to favour Rick over Alexis and grant Rick full custody of Molly. However, when Trevor Lansing, Rick's father, comes to town, he gives Molly to Alexis and eventually settles on joint custody.

The relationship between Alexis and Rick on General Hospital has been complicated and rocky; currently, they have been co-parenting their daughter, Molly.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

