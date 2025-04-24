"Ric's no saint" - General Hospital fans slam Ric's hypocrisy after blasting Alexis

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 22, 2025, Ric confronted Alexis and told her that he knew Kristina was behind the accident. When Alexis visited him at the hospital, Ric said she was aware that Kristina had attempted to kill Ava. He blasted Alexis since he and Liz got injured and paid the price.

Ad

As the storyline progressed, Alexis realized that Ric was working with Ava on a plan to blackmail her. He stated that Kristina belonged in jail and accused Alexis of protecting her over Molly. Alexis begged Ric not to expose Kristina and said she had given in to Ava's demands. Ric explained that he enjoyed watching Alexis break down.

While addressing the current ongoing storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Ric blasting Alexis. Viewers called Ric out and accused him of being a hypocrite. One fan, Paula White, slammed Ric's hypocrisy and called him out on Facebook, saying he is not a saint. Paula stated:

Ad

Trending

"Ric's no saint."

A post made by a fan, saying that Ric is not a saint (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Paula responded to a post made by a user named Scott D. Roberts. Scott posted on Facebook on April 23, 2025, saying that Ric nailed it, as Alexis is a bad mother. Scott wrote:

Ad

"Ric nailed it. Your daughter is a lunatic and you're a bad mother, Alexis."

A Facebook post about Ric and Alexis (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Ric's character. While a netizen pointed out that Ric was a bad father who would hurt his daughter, another fan mentioned that Ric was not an angel, but he told the truth.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Ric. One viewer criticized Ric, saying he should be regarded as a horrible person. On the other hand, another fan called him out, and he went along with the blackmail,.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Ric (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The recent episode of General Hospital premiered on April 23, 2025. In this episode, Carly betrayed Jason and broke their alliance. Jason tried to remain calm, but he failed when he saw Carly in front of him.

Ad

Despite knowing how Carly felt about Brennan, Jason did not like him. Carly decided not to hold anything back while protecting her children. With tensions escalating between Jason and Carly, it was unclear whether they could resolve their issues anytime soon.

Ad

Meanwhile, Willow informed Drew that she wanted to visit Germany to meet Michael. She tried to confront Michael and talk about their kids' custody.

Willor was surprised when Drew explained that he was unwilling to support her decision. Previously, Jason had asked Willow to talk to Michael. However, Drew was not pleased with Willow's plans and did not like Jason's involvement in the situation.

Ad

Later, Laura was rethinking her position as the mayor of Port Charles. She heatedly argued with Sonny, who was upset over his territory being snatched away due to Laura's plans.

On the other hand, Nina and Portia hatched a plan to use Ezra Boyle to expose Drew. Tracy also planned to give money to Ezra to send Sonny out of Port Charles. Lastly, Laura warned Tracy about Ezra, but she chose to stand by her decision to fund Ezra's campaign for her personal goals.

Ad

Also Read: What is happening with Ezra Boyle on General Hospital? Character details explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More