What is happening with Ezra Boyle on General Hospital? Character details explored

In the April 23 episode of General Hospital, Nina met Portia and hatched a plan to use Jacinda and Ezra Boyle against Drew. In the meantime, Tracy funded Ezra, attempting to take Sonny out of the picture.

Nina and Portia decided to use Jacinda, a s*x worker, to expose Drew through Ezra Boyle, his close associate. When they saw Jacinda with Ezra at the Metro Court bar, Nina recognized the woman and informed Portia about her. They believed that they could use Jacinda's connection with Ezra to discredit Drew.

Tracy believed that Ezra's referendum would help her achieve her goals. Ezra approached her at the Metro Court and offered to move past their land dispute. Although Tracy did not care about the Esplanade project, she said that she liked the idea of shutting Sonny down.

After writing a check to Ezra, she told him that she supported his plan of removing Sonny. When Laura saw them together, she asked Tracy not to trust Ezra. Tracy confessed that she did not trust Ezra, but felt that Sonny had been a major problem in her life for a long time. Even though Laura warned Tracy that she was making a mistake by aligning with Ezra, Tracy refused to back out and stood by her decision to fund Ezra's campaign.

General Hospital: A glance at Ezra Boyle's character

According to the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Ezra Boyle, portrayed by Daniel Cosgrove, was introduced in the show as an arrogant and confident politician. The character's introduction in the storyline significantly impacted the political landscape of Port Charles.

After arriving in Port Charles, Ezra Boyle swiftly made his presence felt among the important players in town. As the show progressed, the politician aligned himself with Congressman Drew Quartermaine to fuel his personal agenda. They decided to establish a strategic partnership and planned to consolidate power in Port Charles.

In the meantime, Ezra's actions suggested that he had a deeper agenda. Although he had decided to present himself as an ally to certain figures in town, it was part of his plan to orchestrate events, attempting to shift the balance of power in his favor.

Daniel Cosgrove shared crucial details about Ezra Boyle, his character, in an interview with TV Insider that was published on March 20, 2025. He mentioned that Ezra was a consummate and arrogant politician, and his narrative was set to change the power dynamics in Port Charles. Cosgrove stated:

"At first, he seems to be aligning with Drew Quartermaine [Cameron Mathison] and there’s some shenanigans going on, but the character is kind of mixing it up with a lot of the cast, from Genie Francis, Mayor Collins, to the Quartermaines, to just kind of creating a little bit of a thorn in the side to some of the good folk of Port Charles."

More about Daniel Cosgrove's life and career

Daniel Cosgrove was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on December 16, 1970. Cosgrove graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1989. He is best known for his roles as Matt Durning on Beverly Hills, 90210, Bill Lewis on Guiding Light, Aiden Jennings on Days of Our Lives, Scott Chandler on All My Children, and Christopher Hughes II on As the World Turns.

Beyond playing Ezra Boyle on General Hospital, Cosgrove has appeared in multiple films and television shows. His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as The Good Wife, Dirty Sexy Money, Billions, Blue Bloods, Almost Family, and You. He received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2008 for his performance in Guiding Light.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

