General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 28 to May 2, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital premiered on April 1, 1963, and was created by Doris and Frank Hursley. The show is set in the fictional Port Charles, New York, and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family scandals, feuds, and drama. General Hospital focuses on the lives of the Quartermaine, Corinthos, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025, reveal that things at Port Charles will get dramatic.

Sonny Corinthos's health will have severe complications after his open heart surgery, while things between Willow Tait and Drew Cain Quartermaine will get more complex. Furthermore, Josslyn Jacks will stay focused on her World Security Bureau assignment.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025

1) Sonny Corinthos's health emergency at the hospital

Recently, on General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos had been suffering from a heart ailment for a while and needed to be on medication for the same. In last week's episodes of the show, he successfully underwent an open-heart surgery at the hospital.

In the upcoming week's episodes, Sonny will be shown making it out alive after a nurse tries to eliminate him by injecting his IV with an unknown substance.

Carly Spencer will be shown going over to the hospital to support her former husband after this unprecedented attack. She will also share the details of the same with Jack Brennan, and he might potentially come up with a theory of who could be behind this, and could also be suspicious of Jenz Sidwell, a rival mob lord, of being responsible for this.

2) Willow Tait and Drew Cain Quartermaine's relationship will degrade further

Last week on General Hospital, the plot revealed that Drew Cain Quartermaine had paid somebody at the hospital in Germany to falsely tell Willow Tait that Michael Corinthos wanted nothing to do with her. In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, spoilers reveal that Willow will walk into the bedroom to see Drew Cain Quartermaine in bed with a woman called Jacinda.

Drew will try to justify himself and plead with Willow to understand that he was not disloyal to her and that he was tricked into this. Unaware of Willow, it would be Nina Reeves who would be the one behind this entire plan of trying to convince Willow that Drew was not right for her.

Meanwhile, Drew will struggle with trying to remember how he had landed in bed with Jacinda, and could potentially understand that he had been heavily drugged and set up.

3) Josslyn Jacks focuses on her World Security Bureau assignment at hand

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Josslyn Jacks will face a lot of challenges while on her World Security Bureau mission. Despite these roadblocks, she would try not to forget her aim in mind and continue to try to charm her professor, Henry Dalton, so that she could receive the coveted research assistant spot.

Her mission would include her getting the position, and spoilers reveal that she would ultimately be successful and end up pleasing Jack Brennan and Vaughn.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

