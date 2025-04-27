General Hospital weekly update (April 21 to 25, 2025): Nina plans foul play while Alexis is on fire

The week of April 21, 2025, on General Hospital had the atmosphere of proverbial quiet before the storm as Sonny Corinthos had a successful surgery and Willow travelled to meet Michael. On one hand, Carly supported Sonny, while on the other, Alexis stumbled onto Ric's awareness about Kristina's actions.

The previous week on General Hospital revolved mainly around, Ava and Jordan. While Ava doubled her blackmail amount, Alexis started the payments, putting Diane's suggestion on hold. Meanwhile, Willow regretted signing documents to make Drew the legal guardian of her children.

Elsewhere, Jordan put forth a much publicized resignation, citing differences over Sonny, as she and Laura had planned. To pull her scheme of going after Sidwell, undercover, Jordan ended her affair with Dr. Isaiah. Moreover, Natalia disclosed Sonny's health scare to his enemy, Sidwell.

As always, conspiracies and confrontations will continue on General Hospital, one of the longest-running American soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The plot illustrates the complicated lives in the fictional township of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Nina plots a risky move

For the past few months Nina has been desperately trying to pull her daughter away from Drew. However, Willow has remained blinded by the Congresssman's aura. Wednesday's episode, dated April 23, 2025, saw Nina and Dr. Portia putting their heads together to take him down.

Soon Nina spotted a young prostitute with Councilman Ezra Boyle and offered her a modelling assignment. However, when the girl arrived she asked her to pretend to sleep with Drew. She planned to arrange the situation such that Willow may walk in on Drew's infidelity.

With Willow visiting her husband, out of town, whether her plan succeeds remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Drew derailed Willow's chance to have an open conversation with Michael by coaxing the contact person to lie that Michael refused to meet his wife.

General Hospital: Alexis realizes Ric knows the truth about his accident

Alexis refused to accept Diane's suggestion of committing Kristina to a psychiatric ward to avoid prison stay. She hoped that other than Ava, Diane and her, nobody gets to know about this and her two daughters get to share their love for each other.

However, Tuesday's episode, dated April 22, 2025, found Alexis visiting Ric Lansing at the hospital. As they talked, she realized Ric knew about Kristina's actions. Moreover, he was in on the blackmail plan. This left Alexis stunned.

Later in the week, Molly found the commitment documents in Diane's file and shared the same with Cody and Kristina. The two sisters met with their mother to enquire about the documents.

General Hospital: Carly betrayed Nina

The previous week saw Carly having an outburst on Willow about the latter's decision to move her children to her beau's house. Drew used this opportunity to try to get legal guardianship of her kids.

Wednesday, April 23, 2025, saw Nina visiting Carly. She tried to convince the latter to stop trying to fight Willow for the custody of Michael's children. Nina reasoned that stepping away from them will push Drew to make a wrong move. They can then corner Drew with his actions.

While pretending to agree with Nina, Carly later called her attorney. She asked Diane to push the dates for the custody hearings forward, so that she can attack Drew when he is not expecting it.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn feels hounded

As fans know, Brook Lynn is trying to keep her teen pregnancy story hidden from Dante Falconeri, while Lulu Spencer believes the father of the baby should not be left in the dark. They have had an argument over this and Lulu reluctantly agreed to stay quiet.

Recently, Lulu Spencer moved into her new house and applied for a new job, where she was tasked to write a well-researched writeup on adoption. On Thursday's episode, dated April 24, 2025, Brook Lynn discovered this information about Lulu's latest task and presumed the latter was doing this to interfere with her secrets.

As such, Friday, April 25, 2025, found BLQ accusing her longtime enemy. While Lulu denied anything such, Dante's entry into the scenario forced both women to play civil. In reply to Dante's query about her presence there, BLQ explained that she was taking ideas from Lulu as she was considering adoption.

Catch the upcoming General Hospital episodes as the story arcs move ahead to cause more drama on the soap.

