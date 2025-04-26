General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 28 to May 2, 2025

In the upcoming episodes on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, airing between April 28 and May 2, 2025, Port Charles will witness several surprises, reunions, and emotional talks. As Sonny fights for his life after surgery, his family stays by his side, but danger is still nearby.

Drew makes a scene, and Tracy shocks Gio with a big secret. Emotions will run high as new relationships form and old ones are tested. Willow returns from Germany to find troubling news. Dante and Lulu finally get a chance to discuss their past and share their feelings.

Alexis gets an unexpected gift, and Nina starts second-guessing her decisions. The week will bring big changes, with romantic twists and deep secrets coming to light.

Willow’s attempt to reconnect with Michael in Germany ended in heartbreak when she found out he didn’t want to see her. Meanwhile, Drew’s actions were exposed as he set up the rejection, paying off the receptionist to keep it quiet. Nina and Portia now have a plan to take revenge on Drew by using photos to blackmail him.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: Out of the woods

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Sonny survives his surgery, but he’s not out of danger yet, as more threats are closing in. Alexis gets a mysterious gift, and no one knows who sent it or why. Trina and Kai have a fun night out, while Gio turns to Emma for help. Meanwhile, Kristina and Molly argue and demand answers, leading to a clash between the Davis sisters.

Tuesday, April 29: The bombshell and the breakdown

Tracy reveals a huge secret to Gio, leaving him shocked. Anna feels that something is wrong and can’t stop worrying. Lucas and Marcus get closer, possibly starting a new romance. Portia walks in on a surprising moment between Curtis and Jordan, while Drew causes trouble in a way no one expects.

Wednesday, April 30: Homecoming heartache

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Willow’s return from Germany is full of bad news, leaving her heartbroken. Nina starts feeling regretful and questions her recent decisions. Brennan shares a concerning theory that could mean trouble. Lulu ends up getting an emotional rant from Alexis, while Laura and Curtis work together to figure out what’s really going on.

Thursday, May 1: Hard truths and hidden plans

Brook Lynn and Tracy have an emotional conversation. Drew tries to explain what he’s done, but the people listening may not be ready to forgive him. Laura warns Lulu to be careful about her next steps. Chase goes to Dante with an important request, and Josslyn puts a daring plan into action, possibly connected to her secret mission.

Friday, May 2: Crossroads and consequences

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Maxie is shocked when someone gives her a serious ultimatum that could change everything. Dante and Lulu opened their heart in front of each other. Lois is caught by surprise and has to think fast. Nina updates Carly on everything that’s been happening, and Mac learns details about a big crime that could shift the whole investigation.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

