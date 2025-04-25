What happened to TJ Ashford on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Dr. TJ Ashford has been missing in action on General Hospital recently, following the death of his and his girlfriend Molly's baby, which caused a rift between the grieving parents. Actor Tajh Bellow's TJ was last seen on the soap in December 2024. Since then, the actor's name continued to appear among the regular cast members until February 20, 2025.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, however, his name was missing from the end credits of the soap. It is unclear whether he has been moved to a recurring role on the long-running ABC daily soap. There is no official word about TJ's exit from the storyline, either from the actor or the soap's production team.

As longtime fans know, Bellow took on the character in 2018. He received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his portrayal in 2021. He was moved up from a recurring cast to a series regular on February 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present the crisscrossed storylines of other characters in the fictional town of Port Charles, including the staff of the titular medical institution.

What was TJ's last aired story arc on General Hospital?

The second half of 2024 found TJ Ashford at the center of the story arc involving his girlfriend, Molly Lansing, and her half-sister, Kristina Corinthos. In the arc, Kristina had offered to surrogate for Molly and TJ's baby, something that TJ was not in favor of. However, he gave in for Molly's happiness.

As a doctor at the hospital, TJ was able to keep track of the pregnancy's progress. As such, he looked out for the health of the mother and the baby. He remained worried about Kristina's volatile temper and the tension between the two sisters. However, a freak accident led to Kristina falling into a pool, which resulted in the death of the unborn baby.

TJ again found himself caught between the two sisters. While Kristina was hell-bent on pinning baby Irene's death on Ava Jerome, Molly was fixated on fighting against Kristina's move to legally keep the baby herself. Later, Molly tried to forgive and support her sister's legal fight with Ava.

However, when a lack of evidence helped the court exonerate Ava, Molly tried to move on, although Kristina could not. The baby's death drove a wedge between TJ and Molly, pushing them slowly apart.

TJ was intermittently seen at the hospital after Molly and Kristina lost their elder sister, Sam, to criminal Cyrus's machinations. However, by then, his and Molly's relationship was over in the General Hospital storyline, as he told Trina.

General Hospital: Where is TJ now?

Since TJ's story arc has not sent him out of town, he is presumably in Port Charles, busy working at the hospital. Meanwhile, Molly seems to have moved on to developing a budding friendship with Cody Bell. Whether their friendship evolves into a romance remains to be seen.

If TJ continues in the soap, he may be brought to the fore if Molly and Cody embark on a relationship. Alternatively, he may have an independent romance of his own. Whether that may involve his baby's surrogate, Kristina, the hospital's nurse, Willow, or other women around town remains to be seen.

In a February 19, 2025, Instagram post, actor Tajh Bellow thanked everyone for the opportunity to portray TJ on the soap. This post seemed like a closure speech to his fans despite no official information on the character.

Continue watching General Hospital to know whether TJ returns to the soap's active storyline in the upcoming episodes.

