Why are there rumors about TJ fame Tajh Bellow leaving General Hospital? Explained

ABC's General Hospital aired on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, and has kept fans hooked on its interesting storylines for decades. The show was created by Frank and Doris Hursely and is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York.

General Hospital focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic engagements, feuds, familial scandals, and drama and is centered around the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencer, and Cassadine families.

Actor Tajh Bellow plays the character of TJ Ashford on General Hospital. Ever since his character had his breakup with Molly Lansing Davis, TJ's screen time was drastically reduced on the show. While there is no news yet of his official exit, speculative rumors suggest otherwise after his recent Instagram post.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative.

What happened to TJ Ashford, played by Tajh Bellow, on General Hospital?

There are rumors that suggest that TJ's character will be written off the storyline of General Hospital since he currently does not feature in any major plot. The rumors were furthered when actor Tajh Bellow posted a gratitude post on Instagram regarding his role in the soap opera.

While there has been no official news regarding his exit and he did not mention anything regarding leaving the production, he mentioned how the experience has been groundbreaking for his career.

He wrote in the caption of the post:

"Playing Dr. TJ Ashford has been a groundbreaking experience for my career. Pouring into TJ as he poured into me has been illuminating in many regards."

He expressed his gratitude to ABC Network and looked back upon the year he had on General Hospital fondly. Rumors started gaining traction after his post which despite not mentioning an exit, sounded similar to Tajh being thankful for this chapter of his life which hinted at a possible exit. Official sources are yet to confirm any news regarding the same.

Tajh Bellow also acknowledged that there were many fans and interested viewers who were eagerly waiting to find out what was next in line for TJ Ashford.

"I know a lot of my fans are wondering what’s next for TJ, but before I speak to that I wanted to celebrate all that we’ve accomplished together. I’m excited for this years EMMY AWARDS!"

TJ Ashford's character on General Hospital

TJ Ashford was first introduced to General Hospital in 2012. The character is the son of Shawn Butler and his former mistress Deputy Mayor Jordan Ashford. He is also the legal son of Tommy Ashford, who had passed away. TJ's character so far on the soap has been played by three actors; Krys Meyer in 2012, Tequan Richmond from 2012 to 2018, and Tajh Bellow from 2018 to the present day.

TJ was conceived by Jordan when she had an affair with Shawn whilst she was already married to Tommy Ashford. TJ's major love interest on the show had been Molly Davis and despite having a rocky and tumultuous relationship, the two had moved in together in 2021. TJ works as a professional doctor and interned as a pre-med doctor in 2017 at the hospital.

In 2023, Molly and TJ had been expecting their first child via surrogacy but unfortunately, the surrogate had miscarried during the tenure of her pregnancy. In January 2024, they found out that they were expecting again as Kristina, Molly's sister who had agreed to be a surrogate, was pregnant after a successful IVF procedure.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

