General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025

With new episodes of General Hospital airing on ABC, fans saw some of the old characters return to the show while some newcomers created a storm. The episodes also saw Port Charles buzz with heartwrenching drama, especially after a hot new stranger makes an entrance.

Fans were spoiled by dramatic reunions, standout performances, and the intimation of freshly hatched new storylines barely underway on General Hospital. April 2025 was hectic in Port Charles, with Daniel Goddard, a popular daytime actor also making his General Hospital debut.

Below is the complete list of comings (and happily no major goings) of April 2025, what they are coming or returning with, the part they play, and the highlights of their storylines this month on General Hospital.

Complete list of comings and goings on General Hospital in April 2025

Returns/Newbies

1) Daniel Goddard as Henry Dalton

Daniel Goddard first appeared as Henry Dalton, an odd environmental physics professor who was being investigated by the WSB. Fans of the soap, The Young and the Restless (2007–2019) know the actor as Cane Ashby. Thus his arrival on the April 15 episode of General Hospital caused shockwaves of excitement.

Henry Dalton's sinister scheme is only just beginning, and viewers are already wondering what this new professor has to hide. His character is tied to Josslyn Jacks' new WSB mission, as she goes undercover in his class to be his research assistant. Not much is revealed so far about Dalton's past, but spoilers reveal he's "shady" with secrets that might put Josslyn in harm's way in the future.

2) Asher Antonyzyn as Danny Morgan

Teen Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) still displays remarkable emotional maturity, after his return to the show. Thus far, Danny has been through a rollercoaster, being reunited with his father Jason (whom he had earlier believed dead) and having just lost his mother, Sam.

These issues have given Danny maturity over and above his age. In April, Danny's actions revolved around family ties as he had several emotional moments at Sam's funeral and was seen bonding with Sasha as she is pregnant.

Danny’s presence is already giving Jason a chance to reconnect with fatherhood and soften after his recent losses, adding new layers to Jason’s emotional journey.

2) Eva LaRue as Natalia Ramirez

Daytime doc Eva LaRue returned to her role of Natalia Ramirez. She revealed crucial information to the mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Eva's comeback reminded viewers of the mysterious ties the character has to Port Charles.

It was revealed that Natalia was once married to mob boss Jenz Sidwell and even had a son, Marco, with him, information she’d hidden from Sonny and Carly. Sonny has already begun to wonder how much of her past to believe. Her admission is most likely to destroy Sonny and Carly's faith in her and can have the ripple effect of destroying the rest of the family's plans.

4) Scarlett Spears as Donna Corinthos

Sonny and Carly Corinthos' daughter Donna was part of a lovely family celebration this month. While so much tension has been circulating over Sonny's health and Natalia's betrayal, Donna's scenes brought stability and warmth to the Corinthos family in General Hospital.

5) Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri

Dante and Lulu's son, Rocco Falconeri, also made major appearances during April. Rocco had major scenes with his on-screen brother, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn), and also with Steve Burton's Jason Morgan.

The series also found time to mark Dante's birthday, and Rocco took center stage for the party, giving fans some of the lighter, feel-good moments on General Hospital.

Exits

1 ) James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

Valentin Cassadine has departed Port Charles for the moment. After his latest plans had been exposed, Valentin attempted to escape custody but was foiled by Jack Brennan and finally taken into custody by Anna Devane.

In his final scenes, Valentin embraced loved ones tearfully and was taken away to Steinmauer, a Swiss high-security prison in Geneva. Though this removes Valentin from the scene for the time being, his parting words "'til next time" suggest a potential future return door is ajar at General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

