"I have a long list” – From Drew to Nina, viewers share their most disliked characters of General Hospital

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is one of the longest-running television series in America. This daytime soap opera first aired in the year 1965 and has been on air since. General Hospital is set in Port Charles, a fictional island. The plot of the daytime soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the powerful families of Port Charles. Some of those families are Quartermaine, Spencer, Cassadine, Corinthos, and a few more.

Ad

Fans of the General Hospital have witnessed some of the most dangerous villains on daytime television. Recently, a fan named Sally Kohorst of the soap opera commented on a post by GHFandon, saying,

"I have a long list. I don't watch them either. Carly Brennen Jason and it depends who he talks too, I like him and anna. Sasha is terrible Nina Trina TRACY Joss and that new guy, AVA RIC, That old man who hurt Lucky in Africa. Natalia So glad Cyrus is gone. I dont like Marco yet"

Ad

Trending

Comment by fan Sally Kohorst on the post (Image via X /@KohorstSally)

Sally Kohorst commented on a fan page of the soap opera General Hospital that goes by the name of GHFandom. The page posted a question asking fans,

Ad

"Which character(s) on #GH did you dislike the most?"

Post by the fanpage (Image via X/ @GHFandom)

Fans of the daytime soap opera were clear; a few names were on almost everyone's list. Some fans also criticized the writing of the show.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via X /@GHFandom)

Names that popped up in almost every comment were Drew and Willow.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via X /@GHFandom)

A brief outline of the current scenario of a few popular villains on General Hospital

Ad

1) Drew Cain

Drew Cain is one name that made it to almost everyone's list of the most disliked characters on the show, which only proves his exceptional acting skills. Currently, Drew Caine, who goes by Drew Quatermaine now, is involved in politics and is running for elections.

However, in his past, he has done some questionable things that can pose a threat to his political career. Some fans of the show also speculate that he might not be the real Drew, but merely an impostor.

Ad

2) Willow Tait

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Willow is being disliked for her questionable choices. Fans were shocked to find out that Willow is having a relationship with Michael's uncle, Drew.

Drew is also the legal guardian for their kids, Wiley and Amelia, in case anything happens to Michael and Willow. Speculations also suggest that Willow might be pregnant with Drew's child. This situation might add more fuel to the ongoing drama between the three.

Ad

3) Nina Reeves

In the recent story arc of the character, Nina is determined to prevent the guardianship of her grandchildren from falling into the hands of the most disliked person in Port Charles, that is, Drew Cain. Speculations also suggest that Nina might steal the paperwork that authorizes him as their legal guardian.

4) Jenz Sidwell

Ad

Jenz Sidwell, who is the latest addition to the list of General Hospital's villains, has made some serious choices affecting the well-being of the members of Port Charles. Sidwell was married to Natalia, and together they have a son, Marco, who just came out of the blue and has started working with his father.

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera, Sonny was being attacked by an impersonator in the form of a nurse. Sonny was hospitalized due to his heart surgery.

Ad

Fans speculate it was Natalia who recently broke up with Sonny and told ex-husband Sidwell about Sonny's heart condition. Since he wanted to seek revenge, he thought this was the ideal time to get.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network or Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More