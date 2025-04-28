"Brick minds his own business" - General Hospital fans question why Brick didn't warn Carly about Brennan

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 25, 2025, Brick informed Carly that people were going after Sonny. He explained that the hospital needed tight security until Sonny's surgery was completed. Carly believed that the main threat would be over once the surgery was done, but she was proven wrong when someone tried to harm Sonny with an injection.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Brick's character. Viewers slammed Brick and wondered why Brick did not warn Carly about Brennan despite knowing about their relationship.

One fan, going by the name Natalie Dickey, commented on Facebook, saying that Brick always minds his own business. Natalie stated:

"Brick minds his own business."

A post made by a fan, saying that Brick minds his own business (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Natalie responded to a post made by Sydney Bailey. Sydney posted on Facebook on April 28, 2025, asking why Brick did not warn Carly about Brennan. She wrote:

"This has been bothering me for 2 days. Carly told Brick she was in a relationship with Brennan. Literally, everyone she knows in PC warned her to stay far away from him, except Brick. Brick was very nonchalant about it. He’s supposed to be a know-it-all smart security, investigative professional. It makes no sense why he didn’t warn Carly."

A Facebook post about Brick (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Brick's character. While a netizen pointed out that Carly would not listen to Brick since she was a grown woman, another fan talked about having mixed feelings about Brick because he did not warn Carly about Brennan.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Brick. One viewer commented that Brick would never go against Sonny. On the other hand, another fan argued that Brick could be the one behind the penthouse bombing.

Fans voice their opinions about Brick (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics involving Brick and Carly on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sonny faced another dangerous attempt on his life right after surviving surgery. Brick and Carly patiently waited at the hospital until a doctor informed them that the surgery had been successful.

Although they were relieved, the danger was far from being over. A nurse tried to take Sonny's life at someone else's orders. She entered Sonny's room with a syringe, attempting to hurt him.

As the show progressed, Sonny's eyes opened when the nurse tried to inject him. It was not revealed whether Sonny was able to fight back or call for help. In the meantime, Brick told Carly that there were still people after Sonny. He said that the hospital needed tighter security because of the threat to Sonny's life.

Carly thought that Sonny would be out of trouble once his surgery was done, but the latest attempt on his life suggested otherwise. The latest developments made it clear that whoever targeted Sonny at his penthouse was still trying to kill him.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 25, 2025. In this episode, Nina hatched a plan against Drew and tricked him into falling into her trap. She recalled her conversation with Jacinda, whom she planned to use to get intel about Ezra Boyle’s collaboration with Drew.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Willow told the receptionist she wanted to see Michael. However, the receptionist informed Willow that Michael did not want to see her. Even when Willow tried to convince her, asking her to tell him she was there for their kids, the receptionist told her that Michael wanted nothing to do with her.

Later, Willow tried hiding her feelings and called Nina to let her know she was returning home. When Willow left the clinic, the receptionist made a call to a person, who asked if the job had been done. When the receptionist assured the person that it was done, Drew promised to pay her.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

