What role does Kimberly McCullough play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Kimberly McCullough played the role of Robin Scorpio on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. She took over the role at the age of seven. She portrayed the character from 1985 to 2000, 2004 to 2018, and in 2021.

Kimberly also appeared as Robin in the primetime SOAPnet spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift. The character grabbed the attention of the viewers during a 1990s storyline where her boyfriend, Stone Cates, died from AIDS, and Robin was diagnosed as HIV-positive.

As per the plot of General Hospital, Robin Scorpio was introduced in the show as the daughter of Agent Robert Scorpio and his ex-wife, Special Agent Anna Devane. Robin's character had been significantly involved in major story arcs in Port Charles.

General Hospital: A glance at Robin Scorpio's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Robin Scorpio first arrived in Port Charles in 1985 with Filomena Soltini, whom she believed to be her grandmother. While growing up, she believed that her mother, Anna Devane, was a family friend. Her father, Robert Scorpio, had no clue that he shared a daughter with Anna.

Robin met Stone Cates in 1993. They did not get along initially, but they began dating in 1994 against her uncle, Mac's wishes. Stone learned that he was HIV+ and was eventually diagnosed with AIDS due to his time without treatment. Robin and Stone fell in love, but she was devastated when Stone eventually died from AIDS.

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Robin's romantic entanglements significantly impacted her narrative, especially her relationship with Patrick Drake. Despite struggling with ups and downs in their relationship, Robin and Patrick decided to leave town and start over by remarrying each other.

Robin returned to Port Charles in May 2016 to attend the Nurses Ball. She delivered a heartfelt speech about the importance of the Nurses Ball and thanked everyone for raising money for the event.

After setting foot in town, Robin decided to make peace with her mother, Anna Devane. She said she realized she had no right to judge Anna for her past. Robin visited Peter at the Metro Court and they discussed how both of them grew up in Faison's shadow. Later, Jason visited Robin and asked her why she did not inform him about Patrick and Sam being together.

More about Kimberly McCullough

Kimberly McCullough was born on March 5, 1978, in Bellflower, California. She has received recognition from daytime fans for her roles in General Hospital, All My Children, the GH spinoffs Port Charles, and General Hospital: Night Shift. McCullough is also a television director who has done several episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Fantasy Island.

Apart from portraying Robin Scorpio in the ABC daytime drama, Kimberly has appeared in multiple films and television shows. She has starred in films such as Among Friends, Greener Mountains, and Consenting Adults. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular television shows such as The Shield, Family Law, Judging Amy, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Kimberly McCullough won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Robin Scorpio on General Hospital in 1989 and 1996. She was also nominated in the same category in 1990, 1991, 1995, and 1997.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

