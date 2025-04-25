"This is feeling like a permanent good-bye" - Fans of General Hospital speculate if the show is setting up Sonny's exit after surgery

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on April 24, 2025, Sonny prepared for his heart surgery in Los Angeles. He had been dealing with heart issues for a long time. Carly traveled to California with Sonny for his open-heart surgery. Brick was happy to witness Carly by Sonny's side because he did not trust anyone other than her.
As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Sonny went under anesthesia with Carly by his side. After welcoming Sonny and Carly, Brick managed the situation quietly to ensure that Sonny's condition did not become public. Before starting the procedure, the doctor checked Sonny's vitals and explained what could happen.
While discussing the show, fans used social media to express their opinions about Sonny's ultimate fate. Viewers debated whether Sonny would exit the show after his surgery or come out safe and alive. A user named Diane Wessels posted on Facebook on April 25, 2025, saying that it felt like a final farewell. Diane stated:
"This is feeling like a permanent goodbye..."
Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Sonny's departure from the ABC soap opera. While a netizen argued that Sonny would not go anywhere, another fan pointed out that no one was safe, hinting that Sonny's character might get scrapped.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Sonny's health condition. One viewer noted that Sonny was going to be fine. On the other hand, another fan speculated that Sonny might reunite with Carly after coming out safe and alive.
Current plot dynamics involving Sonny on General Hospital
Carly remained by Sonny's side during his heart surgery. She reminded him that he had previously survived the 2000 shooting and urged him not to give up. When Sonny was put under anesthesia, he remembered moments he had spent with his children.
Although the surgery was not shown in full detail, the episode's ending suggested that the procedure had started. However, another threat was presented to the viewers when someone disguised as a nurse entered Sonny's room with a syringe.
The setup revealed that Sonny's life was still in danger, resulting in speculation about his permanent farewell. While Carly watched Sonny, she noticed that something was wrong.
While the mysterious nurse stood in the background, Carly questioned if Sonny was alright. It was not revealed whether the nurse had used the syringe on Sonny, but Carly was on high alert. Sonny made it to the operating room, but the latest developments hinted that the real danger could surface after the surgery.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the latest episode, Diane stuffed Kristina's document into an envelope and put it inside her bag. Molly accidentally got hold of Kristina's commitment paperwork after Diane's briefcase collided with her bag at the hospital. Molly was shocked after discovering the documents about Kristina's commitment.
Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Molly met Ric, her father, at the hospital. She became happy after witnessing that her father was in recovery. She was glad to learn that her father could walk alone and would soon leave the hospital.
Later, Molly got upset when she learned about Ric's bond with Ava. When Molly questioned her father about Ava, Ric explained that Ava was helping him with his revenge plan against Kristina. He told Molly that he was at the hospital because of Kristina's involvement in the accident. Lastly, Molly warned her father that his connection with Ava could destroy their relationship.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.