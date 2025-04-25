"Diane is very shrewd!" - General Hospital fans debate whether Diane's 'mistake' was a calculated move

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 24, 2025, Molly accidentally grabbed Kristina's commitment paperwork after Diane's briefcase collided with hers in Ric's room at the hospital. Diane had earlier met Marco and warned him about keeping Kristina's paperwork private. Later, she stuffed it into an envelope, marked it "Davis," and put it inside her bag.

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Diane spoke to Ric about Sonny's custody request. In the meantime, she dropped her briefcase, knocking on Molly's bag, thus accidentally getting her hands on Kristina's paperwork. Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Diane's move. Viewers debated whether Diane made a rookie mistake or a well-calculated move.

One fan, going by the name Lizzie Redding, commented on Facebook, saying that Diane is quite shrewd. Lizzie stated:

"Diane is very shrewd! She would never make a rookie mistake. Alexis will never do what is in Kristina’s best interest. Diane had to do something to get the ball rolling. She knew the papers were in her briefcase. She wouldn’t have allowed Molly to pick them up, if she was concerned. I believe it was a deliberate act on her part. Molly will be the only person to convince Alexis."

A post made by a fan, saying that Diane is very shrewd (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Lizzie responded to a post made by Jennifer Reef. Jennifer posted on Facebook on April 24, 2025, that Diane made a rookie mistake. She wrote:

"That was a rookie mistake, Diane."

A Facebook post about Diane (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Diane's move. While a netizen pointed out that Diane did it intentionally, another fan debated that it was a mistake.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and debated whether Diane's move was a mistake or was planned. One viewer mentioned that it was not a mistake but a strategic move by Diane. On the other hand, another fan noted that she was trying to protect Sonny's daughter since she was close to him.

Fans voice their opinions about Diane (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics involving Diane on General Hospital

According to the storyline, both tried to pick up their files when Diane's briefcase collided with Molly's. In a shocking twist, the envelope with Kristina's paperwork ended up in Molly's possession. While Cody was waiting in the hospital lobby, Molly opened her bag and discovered the papers.

Molly was shocked after seeing the papers about Kristina's involuntary commitment. Although she did not confront anyone about her latest discovery, she was not in the mood to hold on to that information for too long.

Diane did not realize that the envelope had switched bags and ended up in Molly's possession. Kristina had no clue that the legal document with her name was being passed around behind her back. Molly got hold of the paperwork after having an emotional conversation with Ric, further complicating the plot dynamics.

The latest developments suggest that a confrontation about Alexis's decision and Diane's involvement in the upcoming episodes could break out.

Other significant developments in the storyline of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 24, 2025. In this episode, Molly met her father, Ric, at the hospital and was happy to learn that he was recovering well. She was also glad that her father could walk by himself and would soon be out of the hospital bed.

However, her mood changed when she learned about Ric's bond with Ava. Molly confronted her father regarding his connection with Ava, but Ric told her Ava was helping him with his plan against Kristina. He explained that he was at the hospital because of Kristina. Molly warned her father that his closeness with Ava could ruin their relationship.

Meanwhile, Carly prepared to visit California with Sonny for his open-heart surgery. Brick was happy to see Carly by Sonny's side because he did not trust any other woman. In the meantime, Brick suspected that Natalia might have revealed everything to Sidwell.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

