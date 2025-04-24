What is Esplanade project on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

According to the storyline of General Hospital, the Esplanade project was showcased as a development project in May 2024. It was presented to Larry McConkey as a potential new walkway at the Waterfront section of Port Charles, in his legacy, by Drew Cain and Nina Reeves.

However, after Congressman Larry McConkey's death, Drew stole the project from Aurora Media CEO Curtis Ashford and wanted to relocate from its original site to another location.

As per the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos, an important player in Port Charles, owned Corinthos Coffee warehouses at the new location. He opposed the project's relocation because he did not want to lose his business.

As the show progressed, the Esplanade project became a source of conflict between Sonny and Drew. As tensions escalated between them, Mayor Laura had to intervene to mediate the situation. The fate of the Esplanade project and the power struggles surrounding it had significantly impacted the personal and professional lives of the characters in the show.

On March 21, 2025, Councilman Ezra Boyle expressed interest in the Esplanade, which he later discussed with Drew. He blamed Laura for being close to Sonny, as he said it was the reason they could not relocate the Esplanade. Laura decided to hold a referendum and let the town's residents decide the location of the Esplanade.

On April 16, 2025, Laura held a conference about the Esplanade project. When Ezra called out Laura for her close connection to Sonny, Jordan resigned as Deputy Mayor as part of a plot to bring down Sidwell.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 23, 2025. In this episode, Carly betrayed Jason by compromising their alliance. Although Jason tried to maintain peace in their relationship, he failed to do so when Carly appeared in front of him.

Jason did not like Brennan despite knowing how Carly felt about him. It seemed that Carly would not hold anything back to protect her children. Considering the issues between Jason and Carly, it was not revealed whether they would be able to resolve their problems or not.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Drew and Willow had been facing problems in their love life. Willow informed Drew that she wanted to go to Germany to meet Michael and confront him about the custody of their kids.

However, Drew was not pleased with Willow’s decision. Jason had previously encouraged Willow to talk to Michael. Drew felt uncomfortable with Willow's decision and did not like Jason's involvement in the situation.

In the meantime, Nina and Portia decided to use Ezra Boyle and Jacinda to expose Drew as part of their plan. Additionally, Tracy planned to give money to Ezra and support his campaign to take down Sonny. Laura warned her not to trust Ezra, but Tracy decided to stick to her decision of funding Ezra's campaign for her own agenda.

Later, in General Hospital, Laura had been rethinking her position as the mayor of Port Charles. She also had a confrontation with Sonny, who was upset over his territory being taken away due to Laura’s plans, ie, the Esplanade project.

On the other hand, Lulu recently threw a birthday party for Dante. It seemed that the two were getting close to each other. Lulu and Dante looked out for each other as they discussed the situation in Port Charles.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

