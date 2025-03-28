Stephen A. Smith's Brick brings crucial intel for Sonny and Jason on General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital was released on March 27, 2025, and saw Sonny and Jason get some crucial information that could help them find the person who destroyed the penthouse. Brick, portrayed by Stephen A. Smith, was the person who gave Sonny and Jason the information regarding the culprit behind the destruction of the penthouse.

Ad

Spoilers for Thursday's episode on General Hospital revealed that Sonny needed to speed up his investigation into who planted the device in his penthouse. While he needed to undergo surgery, he refused to leave until he made sure that his family was safe. Since Valentin had given him a name, Sonny finally had a lead.

Brick looked into the lead and visited Sonny with some answers. While Jason was wary about what Brick had to say, fans wondered whether Brick would tell them that Sidwell was behind the fire.

Ad

Trending

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Brick showed up with a new lead on Soliski, the hitman who Valentin blamed for the explosion at the penthouse. Brick said that Soliski was a contract killer and a former intelligence officer who was in Toronto. According to Brick's information, he was renting an apartment and a warehouse in the city and could be found at either location.

Meanwhile, Jason prepared to handle the situation on his own. When Sonny insisted on joining the mission, Jason didn't agree due to Sonny's poor health.

Ad

Brick warned them that they should send in a team because Soliski was paranoid and dangerous. Sonny decided to join Jason and they ventured out to find the name of the person who hired Soliski. Brick's intel helped Sonny and Jason with a lead that could enable them to find out the real culprit.

Ad

General Hospital: A glance at Brick's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Brick, portrayed by Stephen A. Smith, appeared on the show for the first time in 2016. He was introduced as a surveillance expert and Sonny Corinthos' associate. Brick was first seen when Sonny had called him to wire Paul Hornsby's office to overhear his conversations with Carlos Rivera.

He reappeared on the show in 2017 and Brick helped Jason and Curtis Ashford to find Morgan Corinthos' real killer. As the show progressed, he helped Sonny trace the mysterious call from Russia on his private line. Brick returned with an update and said that Ava called from Russia, hoping that Sonny would trace the call.

Ad

Ad

He returned to General Hospital in 2019 to help find Sonny's son, Dante, who had gone missing. As a close associate of Sonny, Brick committed various crimes for him. In 2021, he helped Jason escape from custody and also killed Carl Pine, one of Cyrus Renault's men, to defend Jason and Dr. Britt Westbourne.

In the recent episodes of the soap opera, Brick reappeared with some information to help Sonny and Jason find the person who destroyed the penthouse. After providing them with intel about Soliski, the hitman, Brick met Jordan at her place, where he warned Jordan about Isaiah's family background.

Ad

More about Stephen A. Smith: Everything you need to know

Ad

Stephen A. Smith was born on October 14, 1967, in the Bronx, New York City. Apart from playing Brick on General Hospital, Smith has appeared in multiple films and television shows. He is also a television sports personality, sports radio host, and sports journalist who often appears on ESPN as an NBA analyst.

He has appeared in films and TV shows like Creed III, Rumble, I Think I Love My Wife, Luke Cage, Black-ish, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Ad

Smith attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for a year before he received a basketball scholarship to attend Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina. Besides acting, Smith has also been a featured columnist for ESPN and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Also Read: General Hospital alum Donna Mills joins Doctor Odyssey for 'Sophisticated Ladies' Week'

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback