General Hospital alum Donna Mills joins Doctor Odyssey for 'Sophisticated Ladies' Week'

Actress Donna Mills, known for playing Madeline Reeves on General Hospital, announced that she would be guest-starring on Doctor Odyssey. Mills took to social media to share a teaser which saw her appear on the show during Sophisticated Ladies' Week.

The medical drama Doctor Odyssey has guest stars every week. According to reports, Mills will be joining country singer Shania Twain, who is expected to reprise her role as Heather as well as Jaclyn Smith. Twain appeared on the show for the first time in Episode 2 as a guest star during Singles' Week.

As per the storyline of Doctor Odyssey, Heather did not want to date again. However, her daughter convinced her to give it a shot. In the show, Heather was attracted to Captain Robert Massey. The two bonded after losing their respective spouses. Heather promised Captain Massey that she would return to The Odyssey.

The show's updates suggest that Heather is getting closer to the captain once again. Mills, too, has her eyes set on Dr. Max Bankman. The latest developments suggest that on the latest episode of the show, which was released on March 27, 2025, saw Dr. Bankman panic as he recalled he time he was the first COVID-19 patient.

"This cannot be happening!" he said on the episode.

When Dr. Bankman freaked out, Captain Massey asked him to handle the situation tactfully. As Heather struggled to breathe, fans wondered whether she would survive. To learn more about how the medical crew will stop the virus from spreading, watch the new episodes of Doctor Odyssey on ABC.

General Hospital: A glance at Madeline Reeves' character as actress Donna Mills joins Doctor Odyssey

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Madeline Reeves, portrayed by Donna Mills, first appeared on the show in 2014. She was initially introduced as the scheming and manipulative mother of Nina Reeves.

As the show progressed, it was revealed that Madeline drugged her own daughter, Nina Reeves, and put her in a coma for 20 years to prevent her from having a child with Silas Clay. She convinced Silas that Nina had died while she was in the coma. However, Nina learned the truth about what her mother had done.

Throughout her tenure on the show, Madeline lied and manipulated everyone to protect her interests, especially about her involvement in Nina's coma scandal. Later in the show, she also tried to steal Nina's inheritance by manipulating others to get control of her daughter's wealth.

Madeline was eventually imprisoned for her crimes. Later, she was found dead in her prison cell in 2018, marking the end of her character. Madeline's character, brought to life by Donna Mills, remains a significant female antagonist in the soap. Her fans remember her character as a classic soap villain for whatever she did in Port Charles.

More about Donna Mills as she joins Doctor Odyssey as a guest star

Donna Mills was born on December 11, 1940, in Chicago, and has appeared on multiple TV shows and films. She was a part of NCIS, Twilight's Child, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Dirty Sexy Money, High Society, Knots Landing, and Superdome.

Mills won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2015 for her role in General Hospital.

Also Read: General Hospital braces for heartbreak as two lives hang in the balance

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

